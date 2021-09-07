Hearts: No nerves for Peter Haring ahead of Sunday's Hibs clash
Hearts ace Peter Haring has admitted he is feeling no nerves ahead of the first Edinburgh derby of the season.
The Austrian will likely be in Robbie Neilson’s line-up for Sunday’s clash with Hibs at Tynecastle Park, having started the last four matches.
While he will have a keen eye on how his national team get on against Scotland in the World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night, the midfielder is focused on the weekend's match.
Hearts go into the game second in the cinch Premiership, behind their city rivals on goal difference. Last week, the club’s chief executive Andrew McKinlay noted Hibs’ easier start.
"I'm not nervous at all, to be honest”, Haring told The Nine.
"We've had a great start to the campaign so far and it's the first Edinburgh derby for quite a while, and it's in front of a full stadium again.
"We're all looking forward to it. I can't wait."