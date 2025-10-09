Hearts’ strong start to the season has been reflected in their players’ WhoScored ratings.

After the heroics of Saturday night’s Edinburgh Derby, Hearts find themselves top of the SPFL Premiership table after seven games. Craig Halkett’s last minute winner against Hibs was yet another sign that Derek McInnes’ men have a serious winning mentality. With the likes of Halkett, Stuart Findlay and Lawrence Shankland mixed with Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyziridis, the Jambos have a perfect mix of new talent with Scottish experience, and it’s working wonders.

After the Gorgie side’s best start to a season in four years, WhoScored have rated every player from the current squad based on statistics from their performances so far. According to them, Findlay has been the standout man so far, while Halkett and Harry Milne are close behind.