Hearts player ratings for season so far: defenders stealing show for league leaders according to stats experts

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 08:00 BST

Here’s how the rampant Jambos have been rated so far

Hearts’ strong start to the season has been reflected in their players’ WhoScored ratings.

After the heroics of Saturday night’s Edinburgh Derby, Hearts find themselves top of the SPFL Premiership table after seven games. Craig Halkett’s last minute winner against Hibs was yet another sign that Derek McInnes’ men have a serious winning mentality. With the likes of Halkett, Stuart Findlay and Lawrence Shankland mixed with Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyziridis, the Jambos have a perfect mix of new talent with Scottish experience, and it’s working wonders.

After the Gorgie side’s best start to a season in four years, WhoScored have rated every player from the current squad based on statistics from their performances so far. According to them, Findlay has been the standout man so far, while Halkett and Harry Milne are close behind.

Here’s a look at all 24 Hearts players’ WhoScored rating out of 10 along with their appearances:

WhoScored rating - 5.94

1. Zander Clark (apps 4)

WhoScored rating - 5.94 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating - 6.12

2. Tomas Magnusson (4 apps)

WhoScored rating - 6.12 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating - 6.14

3. James Wilson (3 apps)

WhoScored rating - 6.14 | SNS Group

WhoScored rating - 6.15

4. Elton Kabangu (4 apps)

WhoScored rating - 6.15 | SNS Group

