Hearts player ratings v St Mirren: Only three players reach 7/10 despite second-half fightback
Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player from Saturday’s draw with St Mirren.
GK – Zander Clark – 7
Initially looked suspect for the opener but replays showed a massive deflection. Dealt with the few saves he had to make and commanded his box well.
DRC – Toby Sibbick – 7
Looked unsure of himself in the first half on the right of the three. Improved a lot after Hearts went 4-4-2 for the second period.
DC – Kye Rowles – 7
Struggled to deal with Curtis Main before the equaliser. Afterwards he was a different player as he constantly won his defensive battles.
DLC – Alex Cochrane – 6
Probably the best of a bad bunch first-half. Did well on two occasions to release Josh Ginnelly with a long pass forward.
RWB – Michael Smith – 5
Barely in the game in the opening period and looked shaky when he did get involved. Steady after the break.
MC – Cammy Devlin – 5
Though you can never question his work-rate and enthusiasm, you can question his use of the ball at times.
MC – Robert Snodgrass – 6
Really struggled in the first half as St Mirren made a point to mark him out the game. Improved after scoring his first goal for the club but began getting sloppy again soon after.
LWB – Alan Forrest – 5
Looked unsure of his surroundings at left wing-back. Better after the break but still earned the wrath of team-mates for a front-post shot when a cutback was on.
FR – Lawrence Shankland – 5
Another who couldn’t get in the game before the half. Had a good chance with a second-half header but was reaching back for the cross.
FC – Josh Ginnelly – 6
Posed St Mirren questions with his pace in behind but lacked a final ball. Moved to right-wing after Stephen Humphrys introduction.
FL – Barrie McKay – 6
Still feels like he’s pressing a bit too much in possession. Improved in the second half when he kept it more simple.
Sub – Stephen Humphrys – 5
Found his route to goal consistently blocked. Started a threatening St Mirren counter with a poor pass.
Sub – Jorge Grant – 6
Brought some much-needed poise to the Hearts midfield late on.