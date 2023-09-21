Hearts predicted line up vs St Mirren as Steven Naismith makes change

Latest Hearts news as we predict how Steven Naismith will line up his team for the trip to St Mirren

Hearts are set for an away fixture against St Mirren this weekend following a triumphant weekend at Tynecastle on Saturday. Following the international break, the Jambos boss Steven Naismith took time to reset and regroup his squad after an intense schedule.

The work evidently paid off with Yutaro Oda and Liam Boyce helping to secure a 2-0 win for the home side. However, the question is now whether this run of form can continue as the Jambos face the second team in the league this weekend.

The Saints are undefeated so far this season and sit just two points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. With the match taking place at Paisley 2021 Stadium, Hearts will be in for a tough battle but Naismith believes his squad can keep their composure following a tremendous defensive display last weekend.

The Jambos will also welcome back Odel Offiah to the squad after the 20-year-old defender returned to his parent club Brighton following a medical scare. It remains to be seen whether Offiah will form the starting line up but ahead of the weekend’s action, here is Edinburgh News’ predicted starting XI for Hearts vs St Mirren.

1 . GK - Zander Clark Another clean sheet for the Hearts’ goalie. Clark is undisputed number one in Craig Gordon’s absence and for good measure following tremendous display against the Dons Photo Sales

2 . RWB - Nathanial Atkinson A key cog in the brilliant defensive performance against Aberdeen, Atkinson’s place this weekend is set for a tough gig in Paisley Photo Sales

3 . CB - Frankie Kent Teaming up with Rowles, Frankie Kent could easily have won man-of-the-match for his work against the Dons with Naismith hoping his work rate continues on Saturday. Photo Sales