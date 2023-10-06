Hearts predicted starting XI v Hibs as Steven Naismith makes 3 changes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The time is nearly upon us for the first Edinburgh Derby day of the 2023/24 season. Both Hearts and Hibs have had turbulent results in recent weeks and they will look to this weekend’s clash as a way to affirm their position within both the Premiership and the capital.

Last derby day, Steven Naismith and former Hibs boss Lee Johnson came to blows following the final whistle but this time around, the atmosphere in the Easter Road camp seems much calmer with Nick Montgomery now at the helm.

The Leeds-born manager is no stranger to fierce inter-city rivalries, however, having played in his fair share of Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday clashes but it remains to be seen how his new approach will affect the on-pitch action on Saturday.

The Jambos, however, are set to be without several of their key figures due to injury with long-term absentees Barrie McKay, Nathaniel Atkinson, Alex Cochrane, Craig Hackett and Craig Gordon continuing their recoveries on the sidelines.