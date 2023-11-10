Hearts predicted starting XI v Motherwell as Steven Naismith makes 4 changes

Hearts must make midfield changes if they are to show more energy and passion up front

Hearts are back in action tomorrow as they take on Motherwell in the latest edition of Scottish Premiership action. Their upcoming clash comes a week after a heart-breaking 3-1 defeat to Rangers at Hampden Park last weekend and Steven Naismith will hope his side can confidently bounce back and gain some much needed momentum in the league.

The Jambos are sitting in fifth place, behind St Mirren and Kilmarnock in second and third respectively but could jump up to fourth if all goes well on Saturday.

Results must happen soon if the Hearts’ management hopes to stay in place as the Jambos quarterly report reveals frustrations growing that wins are proving harder to come by against clubs outside of Glasgow.

It remains to be seen whether more passion and aggression will be shown on the field but ahead of this weekend’s fixture against the Fir Park side, here is Edinburgh News’ predicted XI that could take to the pitch…

Steven Naismith reacts as Hearts lose to Rangers in Viaplay Cup semi-final

GK - Zander Clark Clark, Hearts' number 1 in Craig Gordon's absence, faces added pressures as he battles Liam Kelly for the Scotland gloves.

LB - Kye Rowles It wasn't the easiest of ride at Hampden Park for the Australian but he remains Hearts' best offer on the left-hand side.