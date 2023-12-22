Hearts predicted starting XI v St Mirren as Steven Naismith makes 2 changes

One more match until Christmas and Steven Naismith will be hopeful of securing an early present with another three points over St Mirren. Both the Jambos and St Mirren are battling to secure third place in the league and currently sit on the same number of points with both hopeful of ending the year behind Celtic and Rangers. The 2023/24 season has seen the third place spot split between the two teams but Hearts' recent win over the Hoops will give them an enormous momentum shift ahead of hosting the Paisley side.