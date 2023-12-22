News you can trust since 1873
Hearts predicted starting XI v St Mirren as Steven Naismith makes 2 changes

Hearts likely to keep a similar squad to the success that was seen against Celtic

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 20:15 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 20:17 GMT

One more match until Christmas and Steven Naismith will be hopeful of securing an early present with another three points over St Mirren. Both the Jambos and St Mirren are battling to secure third place in the league and currently sit on the same number of points with both hopeful of ending the year behind Celtic and Rangers. The 2023/24 season has seen the third place spot split between the two teams but Hearts' recent win over the Hoops will give them an enormous momentum shift ahead of hosting the Paisley side.

Goals from Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Kingsley sent the maroon crowd into euphoria but it remains to be seen whether the latter can recover from a groin injury in time to take on Stephen Robinson's squad. Ahead of their clash, here is Edinburgh News' predicted starting XI for Hearts...

After another clean sheet against St Mirren, Clark will keep his place with the gloves

1. GK: Zander Clark

After scoring against Celtic, only an injury would deny him a place in the starting XI

2. Stephen Kingsley - RB

A staple at the back and was once again able to keep a clean sheet for the Jambos at Parkhead.

3. Frankie Kent - CB

Rowles was named in Australia's Asian Cup squad and will be a staple in Hearts' clash against St Mirren

4. Kye Rowles - LB

