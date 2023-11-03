News you can trust since 1873
Hearts predicted XI vs Rangers as Naismith makes two changes

Hearts' star man against Livingston will be unavailable for Rangers semi-final clash

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 17:26 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT

It's a huge weekend for the Scottish capital as both clubs prepare for their semi-final clashes in the Viaplay Cup. Hearts are taking on a team to whom they suffered a 2-1 defeat just a few days ago. However, after bouncing back to beat Livingston 1-0 on Wednesday, Steven Naismith will be confident his squad can iron out their problems that allowed Rangers to score two goals in added time.

They will, however, be without the services of 20-year-old rising star Alex Lowry who is signed by Rangers. The midfielder was also the unfortunate recipient of a nasty head injury in Wednesday's Premiership match and it is unclear as to whether he could have made the squad, regardless of his affiliation with the Ibrox club.

Ahead of Sunday's clash, here is Edinburgh Evening News' predicted starting XI which sees two changes to the squad that faced Livingston...

Steven Naismith in an animated display against Livingston

Hearts' number one goalkeeper will be back between the sticks against Rangers.

Hearts' number one goalkeeper will be back between the sticks against Rangers.

Rowles continued to offer an attacking defensive option against Livingston.

Rowles continued to offer an attacking defensive option against Livingston.

With Hearts' new 3-5-2 approach, the Englishman finds himself alone in the central defence position.

With Hearts' new 3-5-2 approach, the Englishman finds himself alone in the central defence position.

