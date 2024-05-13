Hearts prediction over Zander Clark and Craig Gordon cast ahead of major Euro 2024 decision
Barrie McKay reckons Hearts goalkeepers Zander Clark and Craig Gordon could both go to Euro 2024.
The latter has played second choice in the Premiership this season when fit, but was handed a start in the 3-0 win over Dundee on Saturday. Both made the Scotland camp in March and head coach Steve Clarke has big decisions to make on what keepers he takes with him to Germany for the major tournament.
Shot-stopper Clark has impressed as Steven Naismith’s number one in a surge towards the Premiership’s third spot, but McKay thinks both of them could be Euro 2024-bound. While the ultimate decision lies with boss Clarke, he knows Gordon has put himself in the conversation alongside his Hearts peer with a return to action.
McKay said when asked if he thinks it is a likely prospect that both will go to the Euros: “Definitely. Craig was in the last squad and if I was guessing Zander is a guarantee to go. He played in the games before the more recent ones. I think it is a question for Steve Clarke.
“It depends on how many goalies he is going to take because I can't imagine he is going to take four and one will miss out. Three of them have been playing and Craigy is coming back. That's his target to get into that squad.
“The goalies haven't got many caps between them but they are all top goalies so that's what he is going to look at. He's got players who have done it for him before and he seems like a loyal guy. Craig is putting himself in that conversation especially because he has played a couple of games now.”
Another bound for Germany is Lawrence Shankland. The striker has 30 goals for club and country, with McKay certain there’s more to his game than trademark finishing. He added: “He has scored the goals he has, he's the biggest threat in our team.
“Teams try and nullify that and hope that nobody else scores goals but his game intelligence is top and the thing he can do on the pitch... he doesn't touch the ball but he drags people out of position or he'll pick up the ball a wee bit deeper.
“He'll like to be further up the pitch scoring goals but he brings people into play and it definitely helps the other players. They are not just six-yard tap-ins. Usually with someone who scores that many goals it can be like that where everybody else makes them. I think this season he has properly kicked on and scored all different types of goals, from outside the box and just everywhere.”
