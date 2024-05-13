Hearts boss Steven Naismith has made an early transfer move.

Hearts have made a transfer move for a star who’s shone in the Premiership this season.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell totally understands why Hearts are making a move for playmaker Blair Spittal this summer.

The 28-year-old has won the Steelmen’s Players’ Player of the Year and Coaches Player of the Year after a stellar season in claret and amber. He added two goals and an assist to his tally on Saturday as Motherwell routed Ross County 5-1 on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It takes him to 13 goals and 11 assists for the season. Alongside County’s Yan Dhanda and Livingston’s James Penrice, Spittal has signed a pre-contract to make a move to Tynecastle in the summer. Hearts head coach Steven Naismith has made moves to bolster his squad with Premiership-proven talent ahead of next campaign involving Europa League or Europa Conference League football.

Kettlewell has nothing but praise for the star who will play his final two Motherwell matches this week against Hibs and St Johnstone. He fully understands why Hearts are making a move for a star he believes is one of the Scottish Premiership’s top tier playmakers.

He said: “When you know the character of the man, it’s never a problem. When you get the chance to go to a bigger club and earn more money – whatever job you do – you tend to jump at the chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I felt it was going to be a problem, you wouldn’t have seen him again, but not for one second have I thought it would be an issue. His performances have been fantastic, and I understand why a club like Hearts want to try and sign Blair Spittal.