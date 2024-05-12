Hearts winger Barrie McKay

The Hearts star looked back to his best after a season marred by injury.

Barrie McKay won’t be taking much of a holiday as he strives to reach his peak Hearts performance on a consistent basis.

The playmaker shone with two assists in a 3-0 win over Dundee on Saturday. After an ankle operation last year, two knee injuries have restricted his involvement but head coach Steven Naismith has high hopes for the impact McKay could make next season.

Ahead of a campaign that will have Europa League or Europa Conference League football in the revamped Swiss-style competition, the 29-year-old has insisted there will be a focus on fitness ahead of pre-season. He said: "I think probably just train as hard as I can in the off-season. Usually I'd take a bit of a break.

“Because of how many games I have played recently, I don't think I need it this year. I probably need a lot of fitness work, strength work and making sure I am in a good position come pre-season. Hopefully really kick on next year.

“I work with a guy in the summer. Last year I never got that because I had the operation in my ankle. Came back from that and did my knee. Came back from that and did my knee again. It's been a frustrating season but if I can get to the summer and get a bit of a break, then get ready to go next season.

"Since I came here I have played next to every game. This season you are watching from the side but the boys have done great. They have got us third. They have got us European football so today, it's good to chip in a wee bit and hopefully next year I can chip in a lot more.

“When I was coming back the last time I was probably more frustrated at myself, stuff you usually do without thinking about isn't coming off. You get frustrated at yourself more than anything and it's just something you need to deal with.

“You are not going to be as sharp as you were when fully fit. It's about building that up. You speak to people who have been injured and sometimes they say it can be however long you are out, that's how long it can take you to get back. You need to try and get through the bad times and hopefully good times come."

McKay is not the only one to have been bit by the injury bug this season at Hearts. Liam Boyce and Craig Halkett are amongst those who have had their problems to deal with, and reflecting on his contribution to the Dundee game, the winger says the squad will be stronger for more returns from the treatment room.

He said: “I know when I play I can help the team. I think I am different to the other wingers we have got. In the sense I see different passes. I think I can help the team in that way, players maybe make different runs when I am on the ball. Thankfully today I can show that.

"I just didn't want to go the full season without doing anything! It was good. It's a good win for the boys and I thought we played some really good stuff. Shanks gets his goal at the end that gets him closer to 30.

“We've had difficulties with injuries again this season. When Boycie and Halks are back fit they make a difference to the team as well. They are two quality players. Hopefully we see them back pre-season and they are ready to go.”

McKay’s came through intelligent runs by Kenneth Vargas and Alan Forrest, with the winger finding them with pinpoint accuracy. He’s also well aware of talisman Lawrence Shankland - the third goalscorer at the weekend - drifting into spaces that he rarely gets credit for.

The attacker added: "Shanks is such an intelligent player and I don't think he really gets the credit he deserves for the difference in his game. He is known as a goal scorer but he does have a lot more.