The latest Scottish Premiership headlines following the latest round of results.

There are just two matchdays left before the curtain falls on the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

Hearts continued their fine season with a 3-0 stroll over Dundee. After another electric Old Firm derby, Celtic are on the home stretch towards another title, while Rangers now trail by six points following their 2-1 defeat at Parkhead on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just Hibs left to see out the weekend against Aberdeen, we’ve jumped into the latest fallout from this round of fixtures.

Dundee boss praises Naismith

After Hearts cruised to a 3-0 win over Dundee to bounce back from their previous defeat to Celtic, Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty admitted his disappointment in a post-match interview but took the time to praise Steven Naismith and his role at the head of the Jambos.

"There's disappointment among the boys but I've tried to lift them. With the level of performance we got, the players should be leaving here with their chests puffed out,” Docherty said. “That's the reason we're in the top six, to play against top-class opposition, which Hearts are. Naisy's done a brilliant job with them but I thought we went toe-to-toe with them. I'm disappointed with the first two goals we lost"

Kenneth Vargas and Alan Forrest both got the scoresheet for Hearts in their latest Tynecastle outing, while the inevitable Lawrence Shankland popped up with his 29th goal of the season across all club competitions. The win leaves Naismith’s side on 66 points in third place, 11 clear of closest rivals Kilmarnock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic and Rangers unseen touchline clash

Celtic have one hand on the Premiership trophy after their 2-1 win over Rangers in the Old Firm. Tensions were high ahead of the final league derby of the season after Rodgers stirred the pot with his comments about ‘having fun’ against the Gers at Celtic Park. As expected, the clash did not fail to deliver the drama with three goals in five minutes, and red card for John Lundstram.

While there was plenty to digest on the pitch between the two Glasgow rivals, there was some touchline heat that went under the radar.