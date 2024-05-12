The Hearts midfielder is out of contract in the summer.

The former Everton midfielder joined Hearts in 2021 and is out of contract shortly.

Beni Baningime has revealed he has made his decision on whether or not to stay at Hearts.

The midfielder moved to Tynecastle in 2021 and after overcoming a serious knee injury last campaign, has appeared 35 times this season. He was a standout performer on Saturday as Steven Naismith’s side coasted to a 3-0 win over Dundee at Tynecastle, thanks to Kenneth Vargas, Alan Forrest and Lawrence Shankland goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Third place and European football into the winter in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League is secured for Hearts, but whether Baningime is around for the clashes or not is still unknown. When asked if that carrot could be a factor on whether or not he extends his Tynecastle stay, the midfielder revealed a decision has already been made.

He told the Edinburgh Evening News post-match: “I have made my decision and very soon, everyone will know about it. I know where I am going to be playing next year.”

When asked if the team he plays for next season wears maroon, Baningime replied ‘we will wait and see’ before adding on discussions: “A reason it probably took so long to make a decision is because I need to speak with my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have had a talk with my family as a whole, together, with the gaffer and different people. Ultimately I have got enough information to make a decision now and you will have to wait and see. It’s going to be interesting.

“We probably didn't have the greatest start but we had a stretch where we won won so many games in a row and it shows how dominant we can be. Those sort of things do help as you are in a team where you know you are going to be playing Europe almost every single year.

“It’s going to be harder next year because teams will come for you but I think we can improve and I think we will improve next season. It is the test of what Rangers and Celtic do all the time.

“It’s doing well in the league and also trying to do well in Europe. That’s a tough ask but if we want to be that team, and I believe we can be, I think next season is going to be very exciting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has enjoyed his return to the Tynecastle midfield forefront this season. Where he wants to improve is on the vocal front, as he is aware that his game doesn’t involve a heavy dosage of in-game discussion. Baningime said: “I am not the most talkative in terms of on the pitch or whatever.

“The role has to change. You need to be a bit more talkative and take more responsibility than you did back in the day. When you are younger, the responsibility isn’t really on you. Now you are getting older, the responsibility is on you. If the team isn’t doing well, it’s not just the manager and coaching staff, it’s also on you to get boys together and those types of things.

“It’s a bit out of my nature. I am not usually talkative or whatever but it is something you have to do, if I want to be a top pro and the best I can be. I am enjoying it and learning every day to be that sort of leader.”

Baningime was pleased with what his teammates put into the win over Dundee. There was no sign of a dip in motivation despite Hearts’ league place being sealed, and after coasting to victory against a side still in the hunt for a European place, Baningime is confident in the strong foundations set in place at Tynecastle. He added: “It was a good performance, good whole team performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming in we had already secured third and it can sometimes be a bit flat. It was our aim not to make it flat and to start well, and get a comfortable win, which we did. We should be proud we have got third with three or four games to go.