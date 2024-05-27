Hearts prepare for Europe with a trip to Tenerife
Hearts are heading to Tenerife for a week-long training camp in July as part of their preparations for European football next season. Steven Naismith’s first-team squad will undertake some demanding warm-weather training on the island to ready them for possible matches in hot locations later this year.
The camp will take place behind closed doors with Hearts keen to leave no stone unturned ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. After finishing third in this season’s Scottish Premiership, they are guaranteed league-stage football in either the Europa League or Conference League next term. They will play in the Europa League play-off in August hoping to reach the competition’s league phase. Defeat over two legs would see them drop into the Conference League.
The Tenerife trip is scheduled for early July and is designed to hone players’ fitness for the months ahead. Hearts then take on Leyton Orient in a friendly at Tynecastle Park on 13 July and will travel to England to face Fleetwood Town on 27 July. Other friendly games are expected to be announced in due course.
Naismith explained what he and his coaching team have planned for the Canary Islands: “Warm weather training has become an essential part of pre-season as we prepare for the season ahead,” he told the official Hearts website.
“The players will be working every day – double sessions and gym – so the camp gives them the best chance of building up a base level of fitness, which will be required as we participate on both domestic and European fronts. It’s also a great opportunity for the boys to spend time with each other and further develop the team spirit that played a huge role in our success last season.”
As ever, the Edinburgh News will be with the squad in Tenerife to bring fans all the latest news, interviews and developments.
READ MORE: Yan Dhanda’s message as he heads to Hearts