An International ace will not be featuring in Saturday’s Ibrox clash

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have been given a boost by Russell Martin ahead of their match against Rangers as the under-fire Gers boss has left out a big name from the weekend’s squad.

Derek McInnes hopes to continue his unbeaten run as Hearts boss in this year’s Premiership on Saturday, however Govan hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for The Jambos in recent years. Hearts haven’t won a top-flight league match away to The Gers since 2004, when Joe Hamill slotted the ball past Stefan Klos in a 1-0 win. Over 20 years on, with the contrasting forms of both sides going into the match, the travelling Gorgie fans will be confident that this is the week they can get that Ibrox monkey off their backs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Martin has had a disappointing start to life as Rangers manager, as The Light Blues have drawn four games out of four. Gers fans have criticised the new boss over his tactics and team selection after an underwhelming start. In his latest squad dilemma, Martin has chosen to omit a key Rangers star from the game against Hearts.

Martin leaves Raskin out of Hearts clash

Rangers star man, Nico Raskin was left out the Old Firm squad to play Celtic as the relationship between the Belgian International and Russell Martin appeared to be deteriorating. After the international break, lightning has struck twice, as Raskin also will not feature against Hearts, despite both parties indicating they were building bridges.

In his Friday morning press conference Martin said: “He won’t be in the squad tomorrow. We had a lot of conversations as we do with every player. But he’s back training with the squad, which is a good step. Now, like every player, he has a duty to make sure that he earns the trust of all his other team-mates, coaching staff and the staff in the building to help us win football matches. It’s the same for every football player here.

“We have to be on the pitch with trust, feeling and clarity and that’s it. I think the most important thing is that Nico knows why, the players know why and we all move forward. We have to win football matches now and he’s part of the squad in training. He needs to help that and put himself back in the squad and the team to help us win matches.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raskin situation ‘resolved’ despite omission

Martin also hinted that the personal relationship between himself and Raskin was getting better, making Saturday’s omission more eyebrow raising. He said: “Well, it (the situation) is resolved because he’s still here and he’s training with the group now. So it’s fine, it’s never a personal thing, always professional.”

The decision to leave out Raskin against Celtic was unpopular amongst the Rangers fans, who continuously sang the Belgian’s name during the match, which could be repeated against Hearts. Raskin scored on international duty for Belgium in their 6-0 thumping of Kazakhstan.

After the match, Raskin claimed he wanted to fight for his place back in the team and that he wasn’t going anywhere despite the Martin feud. Speaking to Belgian media, he said: “I’m going to do my best to turn it around. I know I can be important for my club. I have a good relationship with the fans.

“My situation at the club is complicated. I’ll try to sort it out but it’s not just up to me. I absolutely love Rangers. I try to give my all. Do I want a transfer in the coming weeks? No, that is not the intention. I want to regain my place in the team. It’s not an easy situation.”