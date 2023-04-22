Hearts ratings v Ross County: Four Hearts stars get 9/10 in thumping 6-1 win at Tynecastle

GK – Zander Clark – 6

Didn’t really have anything to do.

DR – Nathaniel Atkinson – 7

Hearts players celebrate Lawrence Shankland (second left) scoring his hat-trick goal in the dominant win over Ross County. Picture: SNS

Missed a great chance to put Hearts 4-0 up shortly before the penalty. Forced off injured.

DRC – Toby Sibbick – 7

Didn’t have to deal with all that much, but handled what little was thrown at him.

DLC – Kye Rowles – 7

Shaky moment early when he got turned down County’s left but settled down and was solid.

DL – Alex Cochrane – 9

Played an inverted, Greg Taylor-esque role and excelled. Scored the first, set up the third and generally excelled. Gave away a late penalty.

MR – Yutaro Oda – 8

Needs to improve decision making but there’s certainly a player there. Quick feet, good technique and rapid pace. Good pressing too.

MRC – Cammy Devlin – 9

Tremendous. The Australian was back to his best. Did his usual graft while his passing was also top notch.

MLC – Peter Haring – 8

Gave Hearts more control in the middle of the park. Pressed and passed well.

ML – Barrie McKay – 8

Looked lively and confident. Should’ve done better when played through by Lawrence Shankland though.

FW – Lawrence Shankland – 9

Netted a hat-trick and unlucky not to have at least an assist or two as he dropped off his strike-partner.

ST – Josh Ginnelly – 9

Brings a different dimension to the Hearts attack and has been missed in the last two games. Two great finishes and an assist for Cochrane.

Sub – James Hill – 7

On for the injured Atkinson. Not the same going forward but solid enough.

Sub – Stephen Humphrys – 7

Lively and perhaps a little unlucky not to get a goal.

Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 6

Got into it with some County players late on.

Sub – Andy Halliday – 7

Put in a good shift despite the game being done.

Sub – Jorge Grant – 6

Harder to create with reducing intent to attack in the closing moments.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

