Hearts ratings v Ross County: Four Hearts stars get 9/10 in thumping 6-1 win at Tynecastle
Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player who took part in the dominant 6-1 victory over Ross County at Tynecastle Park.
GK – Zander Clark – 6
Didn’t really have anything to do.
DR – Nathaniel Atkinson – 7
Missed a great chance to put Hearts 4-0 up shortly before the penalty. Forced off injured.
DRC – Toby Sibbick – 7
Didn’t have to deal with all that much, but handled what little was thrown at him.
DLC – Kye Rowles – 7
Shaky moment early when he got turned down County’s left but settled down and was solid.
DL – Alex Cochrane – 9
Played an inverted, Greg Taylor-esque role and excelled. Scored the first, set up the third and generally excelled. Gave away a late penalty.
MR – Yutaro Oda – 8
Needs to improve decision making but there’s certainly a player there. Quick feet, good technique and rapid pace. Good pressing too.
MRC – Cammy Devlin – 9
Tremendous. The Australian was back to his best. Did his usual graft while his passing was also top notch.
MLC – Peter Haring – 8
Gave Hearts more control in the middle of the park. Pressed and passed well.
ML – Barrie McKay – 8
Looked lively and confident. Should’ve done better when played through by Lawrence Shankland though.
FW – Lawrence Shankland – 9
Netted a hat-trick and unlucky not to have at least an assist or two as he dropped off his strike-partner.
ST – Josh Ginnelly – 9
Brings a different dimension to the Hearts attack and has been missed in the last two games. Two great finishes and an assist for Cochrane.
Sub – James Hill – 7
On for the injured Atkinson. Not the same going forward but solid enough.
Sub – Stephen Humphrys – 7
Lively and perhaps a little unlucky not to get a goal.
Sub – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 6
Got into it with some County players late on.
Sub – Andy Halliday – 7
Put in a good shift despite the game being done.
Sub – Jorge Grant – 6
Harder to create with reducing intent to attack in the closing moments.