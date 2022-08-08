Hearts reach a decision on Jacob Davenport contract

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder trained at Riccarton last week in the hope of earning a move to the cinch Premiership. He spent several days in amongst the first-team squad and was put through his paces by coaching staff.

Although fit and sharp enough, Hearts have decided not to sign him at the moment as they consider other options to strengthen their squad. Davenport, 23, is now preparing to look elsewhere to find a new club.

He was released by Blackburn when his contract expired on June 30. He spent time on trial at Reading last month without being offered a deal. Hearts wanted to assess him to decide whether his central midfield attributes were worth adding to their squad for the season ahead.

However, for now they do not intend to bring Davenport on board. They remain in the market for a central midfielder, a creative attacking player and a right-sided centre-back.

The Edinburgh club’s European campaign begins next week against the winner of Linfield v Zurich – the Swiss side are 2-0 ahead from the first leg in Belfast. With European group-stage football starting in September, plus domestic matches in the league and Premier Sports Cup before the end of the year, Hearts officials still want to increase the size of their squad.

Six players have been signed already over the summer, with defenders Kye Rowles, Lewis Neilson and Alex Cochrane joining midfielder Jorge Grant, winger Alan Forrest and striker Lawrence Shankland.

Shankland scored his first competitive Hearts goal in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Hibs in the Edinburgh derby.