Steven Naismith stressed that Hearts fully deserved their 2-0 victory over Celtic at Tynecastle, although he admitted both penalties in the game were soft. Adam Idah's early spot-kick was saved by the hosts' goalkeeper Zander Clark before Jorge Grant put Hearts 1-0 ahead from 12 yards. Lawrence Shankland's second half-strike secured the win against the 10-man visitors.

Alex Cochrane was penalised for impeding Hyunjun Yang inside the box but Clark stopped Idah's driven penalty with his legs. Yang was red-carded three minutes later. Grant's composed spot-kick before half-time broke the dealock after the ball struck Celtic's Tomoki Iwata on the arm.

At the end of a controversial game, Naismith gave his verdict. "It was an entertaining game and one that I think we deserved to win. There were a lot of action points," he said. "I think we started the game well, which got the crowd involved. It was a good atmosphere. Throughout the game at the right times, we played, controlled the game and asked Celtic some questions.

"I think both penalties are soft. Alex puts his foot on the ground and the Celtic forward is the one that kicks him. Ours is this handball rule that nobody is happy with - and I think the red card is a red card. That moment with the red card, when you’re playing against the Old Firm, a bit of nervousness can set in and then you play a bit more direct because you feel you need to score. I thought we controlled the game really well, which makes it a satisfying afternoon.

"We saved our penalty and scored the one that we got. Both teams can feel that they were soft but overall we deserve our win comfortably. It was two and it could have been more."

Naismith is content with Hearts' progress after one defeat in their last 15 games. "I don’t think we need kicked on, we just need to do what we’ve been doing. In the last 15 games we’ve only lost once, so we are in a really good moment," he explained.

"Every game we have played this week [Rangers, Hibs, Celtic], we have felt we can go in and win it. Last week we were really disappointing defensively [against Rangers] but then in the next two performances we have been defensively sound. We are in a good place but this should be normal.

"A club like Hearts, that is this size, we need to go into the games against teams at the top of the league feeling that we can compete and hopefully get points. In other games, we need to stamp our authority on it and show the kind of team that we want to be. We have done that over a period of months now and we have got a good, solid group who all want to get better and learn. That showed today."

The Tynecastle side patiently exploited their numerical advantage after Yang's dismissal. "It's another example of where we have matured and are growing. We are making the right decisions," stated Naismith. "The Old Firm have played many games where they still come out with points when they go down to 10 men so early. We made them work off the ball, which inevitably is going to open up a chance and that's what happened.

"Shanks had another chance, Calem [Nieuwenhof] had a couple of chances, we had a goal that was offside, just. It was a brilliant performance against a really good team.

Stephen Kingsley played on with a knock and Naismith praised defender Toby Sibbick for his display in place of the injured Frankie Kent. "Yeah, he [Kingsley] took a bang in the first half but we need everybody. People might think you are just saying that. Toby was brilliant today. For not having many minutes, he comes in and does really well.

"We lost Kenneth [Vargas], we've been without Barrie McKay and Liam Boyce most of the season, but we have a group that can see progress and see they are in a good place. Competition is high so when you get those moments you've got to take them. I thought the players who came in did that.

Vargas and defender Craig Halkett were not in the Hearts squad. "Vargas had a tight groin," revealed Naismith. "It's nothing serious but we didn't want to risk it today. Kent will be a couple of weeks, at least. We don't have a timescale on Halkett yet. There has been an issue with an appointment we are still waiting on."

Nieuwnehof enjoyed perhaps his best game in a Hearts shirt to date and was a driving force up against the Celtic midfield. "He's had a few recently. He has matured and slowly been getting comfortable in his surroundings," said Naismith. "We are seeing the best of him. For me, he should be close to a full national call-up soon because he has been really consistent. His touch, control and the defensive side of the game is really good."

After claiming his 28th goal of the season in all competitions, Shankland is expected to be named in the forthcoming Scotland squad after Steve Clarke took in Sunday's match. "It was another good performance and, to be honest, he's been carrying a knock," said Naismith of the Hearts captain.