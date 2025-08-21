Hearts recall Liam McFarlane from Alloa to ease their goalkeeping problems

SPFL loan deal cancelled by Premiership parent club

Hearts today recalled Liam McFarlane from a loan at Alloa Athletic to ease goalkeeping problems at Riccarton. The 20-year-old signed a new long-term contract with his parent club this week and is now back at base with his season-long loan cut short after just six weeks.

Injuries to first-team keepers Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton prompted head coach Derek McInnes to bring McFarlane back. The Edinburgh club will continue looking for a new signing to compete for the No.1 position alongside Zander Clark, McFarlane and Harry Stone. McFarlane’s return is designed to ease some of the pressure around the situation in the meantime.

Alloa signed McFarlane on loan on 7 July this year and he made seven competitive appearances. He performed admirably in four Premier Sports Cup group matches and two League One fixtures as Andy Graham’s side won all of their first six games this season. Their first defeat came at Ibrox on Saturday as Rangers won 4-2 in the Premier Sports Cup last 16.

For now, that will be McFarlane’s last game with the Clackmannanshire club. He agreed a new deal ahead of rejoining Hearts, securing his future with the previous agreement set to expire at the end of this season. Coaching staff feel he has the potential to challenge for the No.1 position in time.

It remains to be seen how quickly he can challenge Clark but Hearts are still eager to bring in another goalkeeper before the transfer window closes on 1 September. Management want stronger competition for the No.1 role and enquiries have been made to a number of clubs, including Everton regarding their 23-year-old reserve keeper Harry Tyrer. He is one of many names on Hearts’ shortlist.

The situation needs attention with Clark’s performances unconvincing so far this season. Injuries to Gordon and Fulton merely exacerbated the problem. Gordon was Hearts’ first-choice keeper last season but the 42-year-old is sidelined with a nerve complaint in his shoulder which arose in May. Clark, 33, was promoted as Gordon’s deputy for the new campaign with Fulton as back-up. However, Fulton is now out with a torn groin muscle suffered last Friday. Medical scans suggest he will be absent for between three and four months.

Stone, 23, was Hearts’ substitute goalkeeper against St Mirren on Saturday. He has yet to make a senior appearance for the Tynecastle side and was earmarked for a loan move before the injury issues worsened. Hearts are keen to trim the size of their squad if they can before the end of the month. Adding another goalkeeper would increase numbers but, with Gordon and Fulton missing for long periods, the process of finding another keeper is underway.

The club will not rush into a decision on any new recruit and are currently looking at a range of different options ahead of Saturday’s match with Motherwell in Gorgie. McInnes explained the situation as it stands. “We've brought young Liam back from Alloa, we recalled him today,” he said.

“It was something that we were thinking about so that kind of settles us down in terms of numbers and options. We'll just continue to keep abreast of that situation and see where we're at. We are looking [at other goalkeepers]. I think it'd be remiss not to at the minute, so we're just having a look. Whether we can land one that we feel can come in, we'll see. With Ryan's injury, it's probably accelerated that.”

McFarlane and Stone’s lack of top-level experience counts against them but McInnes has assessed both keepers closely since pre-season training began in June. “The one thing they don't have is that real first team experience at Hearts, but sometimes that's always the hardest bit to get to,” said the manager. “You've obviously got every day in training where they've got an opportunity to impress.

“Liam trains with us, as Harry does every day. Liam's had the benefit of going out on loan this season and it's been really positive up until now. It wasn't something we wanted to do and recall him, but we need to thank Alloa for their understanding and the co-operation with that as well. Andy Graham has done a good job with Liam but we feel that, by getting Liam back, we're bringing him back to provide competition.”

Gordon is slowly working his way back from injury and is now managing parts of training. He is still weeks away from any first-team action, however. “Craig's a wee bit longer-term,” explained McInnes. “Craig is just doing bits and pieces with [coach] Paul Gallacher and the goalkeeping department, but not putting consecutive days really together at the minute. He's getting closer.

“I think Craig's a lot more positive about it. I think everybody's starting to breathe a wee bit easier that we seem to be coming to the kind of end point. There are still no guarantees of timelines for me when I ask the question to the medical team, other than he's progressing and hopefully over the next few weeks he'll be back in full training.”

Centre-back Jamie McCart is also back training and should be ready for competitive football next month. He suffered an ankle ligament injury against St Mirren during Hearts’ pre-season trip to Spain in July. “Jamie is working his way back slowly,” confirmed McInnes. “I think when we come out of the international break after the next two league games, he'll be well up to speed, all being well. Kenneth Vargas has a slight hip strain but I think he will probably train fully from the start of next week.”