Hearts release seven players as part of Riccarton changes

Youth team and under-18 kids are leaving Tynecastle after the 2024/25 season

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts today confirmed the release of seven young players as part of changes at their Riccarton training base. Four B team players and three under-18s are moving on after progressing through the club’s academy. It is the latest step in a player overhaul this summer as Tynecastle management begin a new era following the arrival of Derek McInnes as head coach. First-team members Barrie McKay and Jorge Grant have already gone.

Left-backs Bailey Dall and Ethan Drysdale, aged 21 and 19 respectively, are leaving alongside 20-year-old centre-back Luke Rathie and midfielder Ryan Duncan, who is 19. All four have featured for Hearts B team in the Lowland League without managing to establish themselves in the first-team squad. Also departing are under-18 players Coupar Wilkie, Louie Selfridge and Szymon Plesiewicz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hearts B team head coach Angus Beith explained the departures on the club’s official website. On Dall, he commented: “Bailey is someone who has spent over half of his life at Hearts, coming through the academy and into the full-time environment. During that time, he has always represented himself and the club in the correct manner. Bailey has spent the majority of the season out on loan at Spartans, which will have provided him with many good learning opportunities. These performances will also stand him in good stead for signing for a new club next season and kicking on.”

Beith lamented the injuries which hindered Drysdale’s progress: “Ethan is someone who has huge potential. Unfortunately, due to injuries, that couldn’t be unlocked at Hearts. Ethan has shown a lot of resilience and hard work to get back to fitness on numerous occasions, but he’s had to deal with a number of setbacks. If Ethan can stay fit for a prolonged period of time, then I have no doubt he can get back to playing at a high level. He is someone who has also spent a number of years at the club, coming through the academy and he has always represented himself and the club in a professional manner.”

Rathie has also endured his fair share of injury problems but Beith boted his personality: “Luke is another who has spent a number of years at the club, coming through the Academy, then into the full-time environment. He has contributed massively to the 18s and B Team. Although he didn’t play as much as we all would’ve liked this season, due to injury, he played a huge role in our 2nd place finish last season. He’s a big personality and someone who is respected within the group, therefore he will be missed. We will support Luke until he is ready to train with other clubs and hope he can remain injury free.”

Young Hearts players leaving Tynecastle in a summer transfer overhaul

Speaking about Duncan’s exit, Beith said: “Ryan is a player who has made a big contribution to both the U18s and B Team since arriving at the club. He is a player who has many attributes that will be attractive to clubs in Scotland. But more importantly, Ryan is a top young person who demonstrated the correct attitude every day in training and when representing the club. His attitude remained the same, despite being told he would be departing the club in the summer, which I think, says a lot about him as a person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to personally thank all Ryan, Bailey, Luke and Ethan for their efforts throughout the season and wish them all the very best for the future, wherever it takes them.”