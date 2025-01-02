Musa Drammeh’s early goal secured three points for Hearts in the fight against relegation as Motherwell fell to defeat at Tynecastle Park. It was a welcome way to start 2025 for Neil Critchley’s side, who dominated the vast majority of the game before a nervous ending due to their slender 1-0 advantage.

This was a strong and confident performance which should really have yielded more goals for the hosts. Liam Boyce and Yan Dhanda had opportunities to score a second, and in stoppage-time Craig Gordon produced two vital saves to deny Motherwell substitutes Ebiye Moses and Jack Vale.

That was enough to secure three points for the home side, although they remain 11th in the Premiership table. Drammeh proved the matchwinner and was among a host of players in maroon shirts to put in good displays.

A pre-match protest outside Tynecastle amounted to very little other than a short rendition of “Sack the Board” from a small group of Hearts fans. Inside the ground, their team were still missing the injured Lawrence Shankland and new loan signing Elton Kabangu was awaiting a work permit. Motherwell were without their talismanic teenager Lennon Miller through a fractured foot.

The visitors almost handed Hearts the opening goal on eight minutes. Stephen O’Donnell conceded a needless corner when the ball was running out for a goal kick, Blair Spittal supplied the delivery and Shane Blaney headed the cross into the air. Motherwell goalkeeper Aston Oxborough emerged and tried to palm the dropping ball away, but it landed at Drammeh’s feet for a one-touch finish from close range.

Hearts were finding plenty space in wide areas either side of the opposition’s three-man central defence, and causing problems through full-backs James Penrice and Adam Forrester. Cammy Devlin, Spittal and Liam Boyce were also involved in many of their attacking forays. It was no surprise seeing the Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell demanding more from his players, specifically in midfield, as they were off the pace and sitting too deep during a very timid first-half display.

Kettlewell made three changes for the second half as Davor Zdravkovski, Sam Nicholson and Ebiye Moses entered the field. Hearts came close to doubling their advantage on 54 minutes when Grant’s curling 20-yard shot rebounded off the crossbar - and struck Boyce before bouncing wide of goal. Then Boyce slid in to meet Penrice’s low cross but somehow didn’t hit the target. Hearts have certainly looked more threatening in the last two games since the Northern Irishman regained a starting place.

Motherwell carried more danger with Nicholson in the side at his former place of work. One of their few shots on target came from another former Tynecastle player, Andy Halliday, who struck a 67th-minute free-kick which the Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon held low down. The danger for the hosts as time ticked away was sitting too deep and inviting Motherwell forward. Tension grew once the 80th minute passed with home supporters wary of a slender 1-0 advantage.

Substitute Yan Dhanda ought to have made the end comfortable with a late shot which rolled across goal and wide of target. O’Donnell tried his luck from distance at the opposite end but the ball landed in the Roseburn Stand. Then came a terrific save from Craig Gordon to deny Moses on the run. Seconds later, the veteran keeper was pushing Vale’s header over his crossbar following a corner.

Hearts were grateful to hear the final whistle to start the New Year with a victory. Here are the home player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 7/10 Very little to do all day until two excellent saves from Moses and Vale in stoppage-time.

2 . RB: Adam Forrester 7/10 Got forward to deliver numerous crosses into the Motherwell box. Looking more confident and played his part in a clean sheet.

3 . RCB: Craig Halkett 7/10 Strong and confident at the back and won his quota of important headers against Tony Watt.