Colombian defender Andrés Salazar has left Hearts and returned to parent club Atletico Nacional. After only one game for the Edinburgh side since arriving on a season-long loan in August, he is now back in his homeland. Head coach Neil Critchley is reshaping the squad at Tynecastle Park and Salazar’s loan has been cut short at the first opportunity with the January transfer window now open.

“Yeah, he's gone, he's actually gone back,” confirmed Critchley after Hearts’ 1-0 win over Motherwell. “Unfortunately, things have not worked out the way him or us would have wanted. We can't guarantee him the game time that he wanted or wants at this stage of his career, so he will go back to his parent club and we wish him all the best.”

Musa Drammeh scored the only goal of the game against the Fir Park side to give Hearts a vital win. Afterwards, Critchley also offered updates on other January transfer business as Hearts look to strengthen their squad. They agreed a loan deal with Union Saint-Gilloise for striker Elton Kabangu, who is awaiting a work permit to begin playing in Scotland. Defenders are also high on the priority list with Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley injured.

“I'm not going to mention any names of players at other football clubs, because that would be wrong and I'm not going to speculate on other teams' players,” added Critchley. “Obviously, we're in the market to try and strengthen in areas of the pitch that we need strengthening. You've only got to look at our squad and work out the injuries that we've had and that's what we're in the market for.”

Asked if Hearts would likely have business done in the next few days, Critchley replied: “Possibly, I don't want to say yes or no because I've been in this situation before and ended up with egg in my face. Sometimes things you think are straightforward end up being complicated and the ones that are complicated happen very quickly, so we'll see.

“There's only three days before we play Dundee United. We're hopeful Elton will be registered for that game. Now, whether we get someone else in to be signed and registered before that game, it would be touch and go obviously just because of the time frame.

“Hopefully, he'll give us something different at the top end of the pitch, a different dimension to our forward line, with his movement and his mobility. He does get in the goal frame, he does want to get inside the six-yard box and finish off the moves. And he gives us an extra body up there. James [Wilson], you can see how tired he was at the end, he's been belying his years, really, with the performances he's been putting in. It's unfair to put all that on him - the physical and mental load of playing and having to produce every single game. He's been incredible, really.”

Captain Lawrence Shankland was again absent from the Hearts squad and is likely to miss another few weeks with a calf injury. “Yeah, unfortunately he's got a calf strain, so he'll be out for weeks,” confirmed Critchley. “I wouldn't say it'll be long-term, but it's not going to be one week either. Somewhere in between, but he's not going to appear for the next couple of weeks.”

Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm is being treated at Riccarton after suffering an injury on loan at Ross County on Boxing Day. “He's injured, unfortunately,” said Critchley. “He's got a hamstring problem, he came off in the Dundee game that Ross County was playing, after about 35 minutes, so he's been assessed and we've just got to decide the course of action for his rehabilitation now.”

Yutaro Oda and Barrie McKay were also missing from Critchley’s squad against Motherwell but the manager confirmed none of the two wingers are injured. “Yutaro was on the bench the other day - it’s just squad options at the moment. They're not injured, they're fit and available if selected.”

Hearts are looking to build momentum when they travel to Dundee United on Sunday. Two late goals conceded at Ross County saw two points dropped in their final game of 2024. The win over Motherwell sets them up for a trip to Tannadice Park. “Straight away, that's what I said to the players, we should really have six points from six and we haven't,” stated Critchley.

“We're picking up points and we're getting wins, we're progressing, we're moving forward, but it's important that we get a consistent run of results where we can build even more confidence. Beating Motherwell is a big boost for us psychologically, and Dundee United is a really tough game. Hopefully they have a really hard game at Dundee in the derby, and we can go there and do our best to keep our form, and pick up points, so we can keep that moving in the right direction.”

Finally, Critchley praised the Hearts fans who turned up in a crowd of 18,715 for getting behind the team. “I've got to say, I thought the support in the ground was brilliant today,” said Critchley. “There were no murmurings, there was no frustration, they got behind the team. The team started well, we were on the front foot, and this is a formidable place to come when everyone's behind the team. They make a massive difference to us.

“They've been brilliant to me, personally, since I've been here, I thank all the supporters who have stopped me, seen me, they all wish me well all the time, and it's been really humbling, and I thank them for that, personally. It means a lot, because we're not in a situation we want to be in, and we understand frustration, but we've got to harness that frustration into making sure we become stronger as a club, and we move forward, and we all want the same thing, and we've got to be pushing in the same direction.”

Critchley admitted Hearts should have beaten Motherwell more comfortably and acknowledged two vital saves by Craig Gordon in stoppage-time to preserve the 1-0 scoreline. “Yeah, they are going to give me a heart attack, the group, to be fair,” he smirked. “The game should be over, should be finished, we should have been comfortable. Were it not for Craigie producing two fantastic saves, we'd have had a Ross County situation again.

“I was delighted with the performance for 75-80 minutes. The back four were excellent, we had total control of the game, dominated the ball, produced good chances, but our inability to score at one end nearly cost us. It always puts pressure on your defence, you've got to keep a clean sheet to win the game.

“We shouldn't have been in that situation, really. There were good chances as well, two on the break at the end there, Boycie sliding wide of the goal. Yeah, there were good chances, clear chances. Even in the first half, it was just that final little moment, or they were getting a block, or we were just missing that last little bit.

“We got into really good areas, produced some good football, produced good moments. Until we find that clinical edge to our game, we're going to be scrapping for those three points. It should have been a routine win today, in all honesty.”