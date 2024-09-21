Hearts’ situation at the foot of the William Hill Premiership became evermore critical following an eighth consecutive defeat in all competitions this season. Pressure increased on the Tynecastle players and management team as a result of this 2-1 loss at St Mirren which leaves them with one point from the opening six league games. It is the worst start to a league campaign in the Edinburgh club’s history.

Away fans aimed a scathing chant at the Hearts head coach Steven Naismith during the second half in Paisley as frustrations peaked. Richard Taylor opened the scoring before Craig Halkett brought Hearts level, only for Olutoyosi Olusanya to restore Saints’ advantage before half-time. Both St Mirren goals came as a result of their players winning headers in dangerous areas as Hearts’ defensive frailties were again exposed.

St Mirren capitalised on their opportunities and put their guests under pressure at every opportunity. They hustled and harassed anyone in maroon and were not slow to send the ball forward to test the Hearts back line. The bravery brought rewards in the shape of two goals which won them the game.

After a run of seven losses in a row, Hearts arrived in Paisley desperate for a result of any kind. A sold-out away end contained around 1,600 travelling supporters from Edinburgh eager to see their team kickstart their 2024/25 campaign. St Mirren faced up to their own difficulties after seven games without a win, although they struck first.

Defender Taylor rose to meet Mark O’Hara’s corner-kick and his header took a slight deflection off the Hearts full-back Gerald Taylor en route to the net. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon came out to collect the ball but seemed to hesitate. Minus Frankie Kent due to an ankle injury, Hearts had started the game with purpose and tempo but found themselves 1-0 down after eight minutes despite several attempts at the St Mirren goal.

The response was quick. Kenneth Vargas and James Penrice were making penetrating runs down the right and left flanks respectively which troubled the hosts. One Penrice gallop forward led to a corner and, from Blair Spittal’s delivery, Halkett glanced a perfect header across the front of goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe and into the far corner of the net to level the score at 1-1.

That was only the third goal Hearts had scored this season. The first half became a stop-start affair due to several injury stoppages in what was a typically physical encounter. Stephen Kingsley conceded a 34th-minute free-kick from which St Mirren restored their advantage in dreadfully simple fashion. Alex Gogic’s straightforward free-kick from the halfway line was flicked on by midfielder Killian Phillips and - as no-one in maroon reacted - Olusanya sprinted in to rattle the ball high beyond Craig Gordon from a few yards out.

Penrice dispatched a dipping 25-yard volley at Balcombe’s goal which the goalkeeper pushed for a corner at full stretch as the interval approached. The whistle sounded with Saints 2-1 in front, although if anything Hearts had played the better football. They were punished for slack defending and definitely struggled dealing with Olusanya’s pace.

Vargas appealed for a penalty on 57 minutes after falling in the box as he and Shaun Rooney competed for a cross by the visiting substitute Daniel Oyegoke. Taylor did not appear for the second half and Oyegoke was the replacement, while St Mirren introduced Scott Tanser for Jacob Brown at wing-back. Yutaro Oda and Yan Dhanda later come on for Hearts as they pursued a second equaliser.

A section of the Hearts support broke into a chant of “Naismith, Naismith, get to F***” on 75 minutes as the head coach prepared to introduce Liam Boyce and Alan Forrest as his final two substitutes. Musa Drammeh, the Spanish forward, was warming up but did not get a call from the dugout. The changes were jeered before a louder chorus of “We’ll support you evermore, Heart of Midlothian”. The patience of many fans has evaporated due to their team’s continuing struggles.

St Mirren should have scored a third goal when Kingsley gifted possession to substitute Kevin van Veen near the halfway line. He scampered past an opponent only to shoot wide of Gordon’s goal. The final stages became a war of attrition if the truth be told. Substitute Roland Idowu forced a fingertip save from Gordon in stoppage-time, but the home team saw out four minutes of stoppage time to claim victory.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Paisley:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Started to come for the corner at St Mirren's first goal. Will be disappointed conceding twice. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Gerald Taylor 5/10 Not his greatest 45 minutes but picked up a knock and was replaced at the interval. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Craig Halkett 6/10 Great header to bring Hearts level. Slightly jittery in possession but made a couple of important block tackles. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . LCB: Stephen Kingsley 6/10 Tried to lead by example without being at his best. Moved to left-back in the second half. | SNS Photo Sales