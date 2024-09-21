SNS Group

Defeat in Paisley increases pressure back in Edinburgh

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith reacted defiantly following Saturday’s defeat at St Mirren, but admitted change will happen if results do not improve quickly. The 2-1 reverse in Paisley was Hearts’ eighth in a row and supporters voiced their discontent at Naismith during the second half.

Richard Taylor opened the scoring for St Mirren before Craig Halkett’s header brought Hearts level, only for Olutoyosi Olusanya to restore Saints’ advantage before half-time. Defensively, the visitors looked uneasy once again and things reached a peak in the second half when fans turned on Naismith.

He stated afterwards that he understand the situation but is confident that he can reverse the club’s fortunes. “I've been there as a player, I've been at clubs where the change does have to be the coach. I genuinely don't believe we're there,” Naismith remarked. “I think the first half an hour of the game we controlled it, we were on the front foot. What we'd worked on during the week was seen on the pitch and it was good. It was a good feeling.

“Just in one of these moments that it's tough. Added to that, these tough moments need to come to an end. If they don't come to an end, change happens. It's realistic, it's understandable. But I think the one thing that's clear from the players to the coaches to all the way at the board is, everybody does understand the situation. We understand the need to get a win.”

Asked if he has had assurances from the Heats board about his position, Naismith replied: “The way we've worked and the way I've worked for the last year, I've not seen any change in anybody. I'm realistic, I understand the game. I'm confident that if I get to a point where I really believe that the players aren't actually listening to me anymore or are interested, I'll walk away from it. I don't think I'm at that point. We'll review the game and work hard to get on to Ross County next week.”

Naismith admitted there was not an awful lot he could say to pacify frustrated Hearts fans, some of whom broke into a chant of “Naismith, Naismith, get to F***” during the second half in Paisley. “There's not much I can say that's going to appease the fans’ frustrations and anger,” he said. “We started the season with not one game, so it's bitterly disappointing.

“I thought today we started well. We had opportunities. we didn't take them. That final moment is tough. Then two set plays. Back to when I first took over, we were soft at set plays. Today we looked soft at set plays. Ultimately, that's cost us.”

Naismith is still confident he can steer Hearts into calmer waters. “Yes, I do, because of our performance at the start. The first-half performance was good. The last moment wasn't good. Because of the start of the season, we started to feel we needed to be safe. You're losing the game, we become safe. We don't play the passes we did in the first half. It caused them problems. The second half fizzles out because of that. I'm still confident in that I'm realistic to understand that the more games we pass, the more pressure builds.”

Whatever the Tynecastle directors decide to do from this point will become clear in due course. They could not have missed the ire from supporters. “It'll be what it'll be,” said Naismith. “The one thing I've felt my whole time at the club as a player, as a coach and as a manager, is that the board are realistic, they're sensible, they understand it. They make good decisions, in my opinion. They have done that at the club for the last five years. That'll be what it'll be. I can totally understand the fans' frustration. The travelling and the backing we get is fantastic. At the moment, we're not rewarding that. That's a big disappointment.”

Naismith’s appetite for the task remains undiminished. “For sure. I love the job. I love the challenge. I love the intensity. I love the pressure that comes with it. I love all that,” he insisted. “I'm just really frustrated because our performances at times have been good. Today, I thought we had an intent, we carried a threat, but it's the final moments that have not given any fruit for that play. And then the goals, we can see they're soft.

“I think in terms of my job, I love it. I think it's a brilliant club. I think there's so much potential. It's a really tough moment. I'm well aware of it. I understand the pressures and the consequences that come with that. But I still have full belief, if I'm honest.

“I'm going to sit here and say that because I do firmly believe it. A few things in the second half are frustrating. We don't have that ability to continue to make the right passes that we've got so much success from. When we do decide, we play more into their hands. They manage to, I don't know how many times in the second half, we end up with the goalie having the ball again. They're small moments but they're affecting us big time. And then we lost the momentum. At the end there, it becomes desperate. That's not where we want to be.”

Around 1,600 travelling supporters grew audibly more angry as Naismith prepared to introduce forwards Liam Boyce and Alan Forrest as substitutes while Spanish striker Musa Drammeh remained on the bench. “I just felt we weren't getting the ball up the pitch. Against Celtic there was space to go into, and Musa did really well at finding that space. Today it was different. The ball was in the middle of the pitch and when it went forward it wasn't staying there. So we were losing territory.

“St Mirren were gaining control of the game. I wanted to get a bit more presence there so we could work off that. We started playing it into wider areas. When it becomes a foot race and we were second best to it when we had two targets up front, we should have maybe hit a bit more direct with it.”

Reluctant to criticise his players, Naismith offered some protection amid the crisis. “I'm not going to sit here and criticise the players for any of their attitude. They're willing to improve and get better,” he pointed out. “There's some young guys in there that are potential. I've been there as a player, understanding these moments. it's tough. They're searching about for answers, but I think us as coaches need to guide them on that.

“Like I said, it was a really poor run. It's really frustrating. But again, I can see some positives today. As much as the scoreline says it's another defeat, I think another day for a better defensive set-up. We walk away with at least a draw. If we're finishing, it's better to come away with a win. But we're in a bad place. We need to get out of it as quick as we can. That's where my head's at.

“When we review the games and we're building up to the opposition, there's a lot of dialogue on the pitch and meetings. I think a lot of what we worked on during the week, we get loads of success from today - especially in the first half. So I think it's just that, again, on the pitch it's tough because it's split-second decisions, it's having a clear head in a tense situation.

“That split-second of playing that brave pass, or going backwards, or deciding to put a cross in when it might be a lonely pass, that's where the calmness needs to be, the whole time. And I think we lost that in the second half. Playing with Hearts, you're going to live or die whether you can deal with that pressure. Whether you're in a bad run of form or whether you're winning games consistently, the pressure's there. So there's a period of adjustment that you need to get, and you've got to give time to players to have that. Ultimately, you need to perform consistently at this club to have a decent career.”

The Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland finds himself struggling with a goal drought this season after finding the net 31 times for the club last term. “Yeah, it's been tough, it's been tough for him. For the last two years, his performance and his goal record and his returns have been fantastic. It's hard to continue that,” explained Naismith.

“There's always going to be a period where there's a dip, he's in that at the moment. But with all goal scorers, he'll get one that goes off his shin and his luck will change. It's a tough moment for him, but that comes on the back of his performances in the last two years. They've been phenomenal. There's also others that need to help him out in these moments to step up with a goal or a chance or something like that.”