A defiant and gritty Hearts display earned a place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals after a penalty-shootout victory over St Mirren. A game poised at 1-1 after extra-time was won 4-2 on penalties by the Edinburgh club thanks to James Penrice’s winning kick and two brilliant saves by goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The visitors overcame adversity after losing both Lewis Neilson and Cammy Devlin to injury during normal time. This wasn’t a vintage display by the men in maroon but their resilience and fight had to be admired. And they held their nerve when penalties arrived. Once again, Gordon was among the heroes alongside midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof and Penrice. Hearts will now face Dundee at Tynecastle Park in the last eight.

Mikael Mandron struck in the first half for St Mirren, who looked destined for the last eight until Nieuwenhof’s 85th-minute equaliser. The Australian midfielder marked his return from 11 months out injured with a vital goal to keep his team in the tournament. There was also a debut for recent Hearts signing Sander Kartum alongside St Mirren loanee Ryan Alebiosu.

A seven-game unbeaten run brought Hearts to Paisley in fine form, particularly following last week’s 6-0 demolition of Dundee at Dens Park. St Mirren had lost five and won two of their previous seven matches and needed to extend their cup run. The BBC Scotland television cameras broadcast from the SMiSA Stadium anticipating a high-octane tie with a place in the last eight at stake.

A strong start by St Mirren ensued before Elton Kabangu’s run and powerful shot drew a fine diving save by the home goalkeeper Zach Hemming on 14 minutes. The hosts were lamenting some wasteful finishing by Toyosi Olusanya as Hearts struggled to cope with quick and direct balls launched on top of their defence. The visitors played themselves into trouble on 21 minutes when teenage defender Adam Forrester’s short backpass was intercepted by Olusanya. The striker’s low cross was cleared by Jamie McCart.

The opening goal arrived a minute later and no-one could claim it had not been coming. Mark O’Hara’s curling shot from 18 yards was parried by Gordon and Mandron displayed instinctive reactions to stretch out his right leg and knock the ball into the net from close range.

Hearts failed to click into gear for most of the first half. Forrester’s bouncing cross found Forrest for a 39th-minute half-volley which sailed into the away support behind Hemming’s goal. St Mirren’s aggression, pressing and direct style of play suffocated the Tynecastle side and they needed a different approach to get back into this cup tie in the second half - perhaps even a change of formation. Defensively they weren’t coping and they were frequently outnumbered in midfield with a 4-4-2 system against the home side’s 3-5-2.

Neilson was forced off through injury early in the second half as Hearts introduced recent signing Michael Steinwender for his second appearance. Then Devlin departed, the result of a head knock sustained in the first half. James Wilson took over and new recruit Kartum also came on for Alan Forrest. Neil Critchley, the visiting head coach, now had Wilson, Kabangu and Lawrence Shankland on the field together for the first time in an attempt to force an equaliser.

Shankland played in behind his attacking counterparts in what was now a 4-3-1-2 Hearts formation. St Mirren’s direct approach continued and they posed problems in the final third, so it was a slight surprise when Hearts drew level on 85 minutes. Nieuwenhof had barely been on the pitch two minutes when he prodded home a loose ball after Wilson’s low cross broke off James Penrice. The Australian didn’t care. It had been a long 11 months but certainly an impactful and dramatic return to action.

Kabangu could have won this tie in the dying moments of normal time. He fastened on to Wilson’s intelligent head flick - the teenager was flattened by Alex Gogic in the process - and raced off towards goal. Taking a heavy touch, he was forced wide past the emerging Hemming and his shot from a tight angle was cleared by the recovering Caolan Boyd-Munce.

With that, extra-time was upon us. The first half saw both teams hit a couple of wayward efforts at goal with neither really looking like seizing a decisive moment. Critchley chose to replace both Shankland and Kabangu for the second period of extra-time, thus removing them from Hearts penalty duties in the process. It seemed a strange choice as Jorge Grant and Kenneth Vargas entered the fray in their respective places.

Penrice arced a netbound free-kick towards the top corner on 115 minutes and forced Hemming into an acrobatic save. That was about the extent of scoring chances and the final whistle signalled penalties.

Wilson stepped up first and confidently stroked the ball into the top corner, and Gordon saved St Mirren’s first penalty from Oisin Smyth. Vargas’ low finish put Hearts 2-0 ahead on spot-kicks, and Gordon worked his magic again to deny Saints substitute James Scott. Chants of “Scotland’s No.1” blared out from the 1,600-strong away support. Hemming got a strong hand to Grant’s penalty but couldn’t keep it out, and with that Hearts took a 3-0 lead in the shootout.

Teenager Evan Mooney converted for the hosts, and Hemming then repelled Gerald Taylor’s spot-kick to restore St Mirren hopes. Marcus Fraser brought the Paisley side back into it at 3-2. Despite Fraser and Hemming trying extensive gamesmanship, Penrice confidently put his penalty to the keeper’s right and fired Hearts into the quarter-finals in the process.

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 8/10 Made a couple of good saves prior to Mandron's opener. Also a superb stop in the second half to stop Declan John's effort. Two strong penalty saves in the shootout proved his class. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Adam Forrester 6/10 Short first-half backpass. Did fine thereafter and looked to get forward. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Lewis Neilson 5/10 Part of an unconvincing Hearts defence in the first half before departing early through injury. | SNS Group Photo Sales