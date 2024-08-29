Hearts will drop into the UEFA Conference League following defeat by Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League play-off. The Czech club executed a 1-0 win at Tynecastle Park to secure a 2-0 aggregate victory and progress to the tournament’s new-look league phase.

Lukas Cerv’s strike on 75 minutes decided this second leg and left Hearts without a win in six competitive games this season. They have the Conference league phase as a safety net and will now embark upon six ties against opponents from across the continent. The draw is due to take place on Friday at 1.30pm UK time.

This was a huge opportunity for the Edinburgh club to advance to UEFA’s second-biggest club competition after last week’s 1-0 first-leg defeat in Czechia. Ultimately, it was an opportunity they could not take amid another tame and substandard display. Just like two years ago at the same stage of this competition against FC Zurich, they were left wondering what might have been against a team there for the taking over two legs.

The hosts enjoyed plenty possession and pinned Viktoria back at various times throughout the match. What they missed was quality and creativity in the final third. It is a recurring theme since the 2024/25 campaign began. Plzen were competent and well-organised but had a vulnerability at the back which Hearts could not exploit.

Lawrence Shankland missed this match through a knee injury and was replaced in the Hearts starting line-up by the experienced Liam Boyce. Plzen sold centre-back Robin Hranac to German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim in an £8m deal, which weakened their defence. It had looked rather erratic at times in the Doosan Arena and it was clear that applying pressure could yield dividends for Hearts.

They started with energy and purpose and enjoyed most of the possession. Clear scoring chances were at a premium as the first period evolved. Most of the play took place inside the Viktoria half with Cammy Devlin and Kenneth Vargas resembling terriers as they snapped at Czech ankles in the hope of forcing an error. There was one on 35 minutes when the Plzen goalkeeper Marian Tvrdon palmed down Gerald Taylor’s long throw. The loose ball broke to Vargas for a 12-yard volley which flew into the Roseburn Stand.

Five minutes later, centre-back Sampson Dweh’s goalbound volley at the opposite end was blocked by Jorge Grant’s chest. Then Taylor’s outstretched leg deflected Daniel Vasulin’s shot up and over the Hearts crossbar at the end of a dangerous Viktoria break involving the creative Pavel Sulc. The crowd of 18,164 included just over 100 Viktoria fans, and at the interval this game was still very much in their team’s command.

Hearts forced the issue after the break but by the hour mark they needed fresh impetus. The home support grew restless as head coach Steven Naismith urged his team forward from the technical area. However, they were always susceptible to a counter-attack. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon produced an outstanding one-handed save at close range on 64 minutes to deny Vasulin following Sulc’s clever pass into the forward.

Naismith introduced Blair Spittal and Yutaro Oda and changed formation from a back three to a back four midway through the second half. Hearts looked more threatening immediately. Taylor dispatched a raking 30-yard effort at goal which appeared to strike Tvrdon around the neck without the keeper knowing much about it. Yet again, the were hit on the counter-attack and this time Plzen were ruthless.

Kent’s crossfield pass was intercepted and wing-back Jan Kopic set off down the right to deliver a low cross into the hosts’ penalty area. Substitute Matej Vydra swung at it the ball but barely connected, and Vasulin’s lay off was clinically fired into the net from 18 yards by Cerv. The Plzen bench celebrated wildly knowing that was their Europa League place effectively guaranteed.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Didn't have an awful lot to do aside from the goal. Outstanding save to thwart Vasulin in the second half.

RCB: Stephen Kingsley 7/10 Countless headed clearances and filled the gap behind Taylor when needed. Then moved to left-back.

CB: Frankie Kent 6/10 Tasked with marking the Plzen striker Vasulin. Coped physically but had to hold his position when the Czech moved wide or deep.