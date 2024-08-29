SNS Group

Steven Naismith does not expect any major transfer activity at Hearts following their Europa League exit against Viktoria Plzen. Lukas Cerv’s goal for Plzen at Tynecastle Park sent the Edinburgh club into the Conference League with a 1-0 defeat in the play-off second leg and a 2-0 loss on aggregate.

The transfer deadline is 11pm on Friday night and the Hearts head coach Naismith explained that there are no signings planned as things stand. “Not at the moment. We’ll wait and see how the day plays out but I’m not expecting to do a lot of stuff,” he said.

The Edinburgh club enjoyed a lot of possession but again lacked a cutting edge in attack. They lost a goal on 75 minutes which helped consign them to the Conference League. They will now play six matches against different opponents during October, November and December in the new-look format.

“We lacked quality to win the tie,” admitted Naismith. “We got the crowd involved early and played in the attacking half but didn’t put that pressure into any real chances. We huffed and puffed without causing lots of problems. It was all nearly getting the ball or nearly making the goalie make a save. It’s another cheap goal we lose which takes the tie beyond us. You can see why Plzen are consistently in Europe. I thought they managed the game well. That’s probably the difference on the night.”

Naismith said he understands supporters’ angry feelings after jeers around Tynecastle at full-time. “Definitely. When I saw the draw and even after the first leg I thought tonight was a good opportunity to get to the Europa League. It’s one we’ve missed. But being at a big club and not getting results - there’s a demand and a level that’s expected of you and at the moment we’re not hitting that.”

Hearts’ lack of tempo was clear on the night as they toiled to break through the Czech back line. At times, there seemed to be confidence missing among some players. “It’s your choice of pass and understanding what gets the crowd engaged,” said Naismith. “Even over the last year, we’ve not been particularly good at that.

“A lot of the time I feel there’s an opportunity - we then don’t take it and it leads to them getting a throw in and an advantage and coming forward with the ball and it’s a missed opportunity. All we can do is continue to work on it and try to get the players to understand making the right choice has a big impact with the crowd as much as it does on the pitch.”

Liam Boyce suffered a slight injury whilst deputising for the injured Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland. “It seemed to be,” said Naismith. “I've not actually touched on any of the boys who have come off but I imagine there'll be a few with bumps and bruises. We'll assess that tomorrow morning. But it did look like he was at least tight and maybe cramping up.”

Asked about the latest on Shankland, Naismith replied: “Where the injury is, it is in an awkward place because you feel it kicking the ball, tackling. He has been running, he has kicked the ball, there is discomfort there so we are hoping that over the next couple of days he will be fine for Sunday - but we will wait and see.”

Hearts host newly-promoted Dundee United in the Premiership on Sunday looking for their first win in their seventh competitive game of the campaign. “Every result that doesn't go your way, the next game becomes important so Sunday is really important for us,” acknowledged Naismith.

“I think we need to bring a tempo, bring an attacking threat as we didn't have it tonight. Every team has been there, we were there last season. You play teams in Europe, they come and see an opportunity and think we will be fatigued. We need to put that to the side and make sure we put on a good performance.”