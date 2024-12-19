A European campaign which promised so much just two months ago ended ignominously for Hearts as they exited the UEFA Conference League. A 2-2 draw with the Moldovan club Petrocub sent the Edinburgh club out of European competition despite winning the first two of their six ties in the new-look league phase. It was a tense night in Gorgie as some supporters vented their anger at the Tynecastle board and chairwoman Ann Budge.

Sergiu Platica opened the scoring for Petrocub as Hearts looked unconvincing in the first half. James Wilson’s first European goal brought them level after the interval and substitute Blair Spittal then gave them a 2-1 advantage. However, Victor Mudrac’s penalty-kick earned the Moldovans a point. That sent Neil Critchley’s team spinning out of the top 24 in the Conference League table, thus denying them a place in the knockout round play-off.

Victories over Dinamo Minsk and Omonoia Nicosia in their opening two Conference League ties promised so much for Hearts and their fanbase. Subsequent defeats against Heidenheim, Cercle Brugge and Copenhagen left them needing to win their last tie to progress. They led 2-1 at one stage but a late penalty left them 25th in the table on goals scored when 24th would have been enough to take them through.

It was a disastrous outcome for the Edinburgh club, whose domestic form currently leaves them bottom of the Scottish Premiership. They are the only team to finish on seven points in the Conference League and fail to progress. Serbian club TSC took the last of the top 24 places after beating Noah 4-3. They were 3-1 down with 16 minutes remaining and staged a remarkable comeback to earn their progress. TSC also amassed seven points and goal difference of minus three was equal with Hearts, but they have scored four more goals which ultimately keeps them in the competition.

Teenagers Macaulay Tait and Wilson played from the start as Hearts sought to attack Petrocub with youthful energy and appetite. The Moldovans lost 1-0 at home to Real Betis in their previous Conference League fixture, and drew 1-1 at Istanbul Basaksehir two weeks beforehand. They arrived with a reputation for resolute defending but were already out of the tournament before kick-off.

Atmosphere at kick-off was slightly subdued for a European match which had so much resting on it. No away fans in attendance did not help. Hearts wanted to extend their Conference League run into 2025 and made a decent start, Lawrence Shankland testing the visiting goalkeeper Silviu Smalenea with a deflected shot after 10 minutes. However, Petrocub scored first on 21 minutes - just moments after Kye Rowles headed Yan Dhanda’s corner wide from close range.

It took three passes for the Moldovans to play their way through Hearts. Vladimir Ambros peeled off into space to collect the ball from Donalio Douanla and charged forward unchallenged. He clipped an accurate cross over the Hearts defence towards Platica, who tucked a tidy first-time finish beyond Craig Gordon. As the Moldovans celebrated joyously, some home supporters behind Gordon’s goal reacted with chants of “Heart of Midlothian, we’re in the wrong hands” and “Ann Budge, get to F***” as well as “Sack the board” in protest at the club hierarchy.

Petrocub’s flexible 3-4-3 formation allowed them to crowd out Hearts attacks and then counter-attack with pace, and the hosts looked vulnerable when defending at times. When maroon shirts were pressing forward, too often the lack of creativity was clear from sub-standard final balls into the danger area. Shankland did find the net after challenging Smalenea for James Penrice’s 35th-minute cross, but Czech referee Ondrej Berka disallowed the effort for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Platica sent a free header over Gordon’s crossbar in first-half stoppage-time in what was a lucky escape for Hearts following the goalkeeper’s wayward distribution. Tension grew and boos echoed around Tynecastle as the interval arrived. Alan Forrest’s half-time substitution for Spittal was no surprise whatsoever. Spittal imbued his side with greater purpose in the second period and appealed strongly for a penalty on 62 minutes after appearing to be bundled over by the Petrocub defender Ion Jardan. Play continued.

The equaliser eventually arrived on 64 minutes. Rowles’ long ball forward found Shankland inside the penalty box, he was crowded out and the loose ball fell for Wilson to slide an instinctive first-time finish into the net with his left foot. The cheers which greeted the goal were more in relief than anything, but the teenager had again demonstrated his worth. More importantly, Hearts looked like a team who believed again.

They moved ahead for the first time in this tie on 70 minutes. Dhanda’s cross wasn’t cleared properly and Spittal headed calmly into the corner of the net for a 2-1 advantage. That should have been sufficient for Hearts to see the game out, however a penalty award for Petrocub contrived to add yet more nerves.

Gordon blocked Jardan’s shot brilliantly and Platica’s rebound effort would have found the net had it not struck Penrice on the arm and then ricocheted onto Rowles as he blocked on the line. After a touchline monitor review, the referee pointed to the spot and Victor Mudrac confidently scored from the spot to bring Petrocub level at 2-2.

There were further chants against the Tynecastle board near the end as Hearts’ European campaign ended with a whimper. Players and staff were loudly jeered from the field by some irate fans as they made their way to the tunnel. Here are the home player ratings from Tynecastle:

GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Needed better protection when Petrocub took the lead. Wayward pass late in the first half was almost punished. Great save just before the penalty.

RB: Daniel Oyegoke 6/10 Not frightened to take men on down the right. Read the play well to make some useful interceptions.

RCB: Craig Halkett 6/10 Platica's movement caused him problems. Still not fully match sharp but will be needed in the coming weeks.

LCB: Kye Rowles 6/10 Had a couple of headers and should have scored in the first half. Blocked a certain goal on his own line at the decisive penalty.