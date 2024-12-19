Tynecastle head coach gives his thoughts on a poor ending to the campaign

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts coach Neil Critchley admitted players will find it tough as supporters vented their anger at the club’s European exit. A 2-2 draw with Moldovan club Petrocub at Tynecastle Park saw Hearts exit the UEFA Conference League on goals scored despite winning their first two ties in the league phase.

A catastrophic ending to the game saw Hearts lead 2-1 and concede a penalty-kick, which Victory Mudrac converted. That goal proved decisive and many home supporters unleashed their fury at full-time. They chanted against the Tynecastle board and chairwoman Ann Budge during the match before turning their ire on players and staff at full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley said it is a difficult situation for his players but backed them and challenged them to respond. “Yes, it is a challenge but it's not going away. It's there,” he remarked. “You can only respond. You have a couple of choices and our choice is we have to respond and show fight and togetherness and spirit in how we play the game because I'm still confident there's more than enough in that dressing room to improve our situation.

“I think it's natural to feel a certain way when you're not producing the results that we want. That’s human nature. If we're winning games and scoring goals and everyone's full of confidence and playing with freedom. If not, then you have to work your way out of that moment. That's this business, that's this game .You go through little sticky periods, tough periods and if you do come through that period, which I'm confident this group will do, then you'll be better for it.

“I think we're all angry and frustrated with what's happened tonight on the pitch. When we were in the ascendancy and playing on the front foot, then the supporters got behind us. When we were losing the game, they were understandably frustrated. You have to rise above that noise and block that out and play your game, and we did that. We got back into the game, we responded. The crowd were with us, and then that one moment we didn't defend across, and that's what's cost us not progressing in this competition.”

The atmosphere turned in the first half once Petrocub scored and frustration was clear by full-time, although there was a positive response once Hearts went 2-1 ahead. Critchley stated that his squad must handle criticism coming their way. “That's football now. That's not just at Tynecastle, that's everywhere,” stated the head coach. “That's the game you play, and you have to block that out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can be extremely difficult sometimes, but you have to have that balance between remaining calm, showing belief in what we're doing or belief in yourself, and showing that confidence, that enthusiasm to carry on doing what we're trying to do. If we do that, then we know here that the supporters will get behind that.”

Petrocub led 1-0 at half-time through Sergiu Platica, but teenage striker James Wilson brought Hearts level after the interval. Then substitute Blair Spittal headed the hosts into a 2-1 lead, which would have taken them into February’s Conference League knockout play-off round. Mudrac’s late penalty proved decisive as the Edinburgh club exited the tournament on goals scored. They finished 25th in the 36-team league, with the top 24 progressing.

“It’s a hugely disappointing night, obviously, for the football club, for everyone involved. We didn't do enough,” admitted Critchley. “Over the six games, we haven't got the points tally that we needed. That's on us as a group, we haven't done enough. Ultimately, we've paid a big price for that.

“It’s hugely frustrating, to say the least. This game followed pretty much a similar pattern to a lot of our games, since I've been here anyway. We start the game well, we create some chances and build momentum. We don't take them. They score with virtually their first breakaway. We're left chasing the game. We respond well, get our noses in front. At that point, we're in control of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don't defend one cross. Again, that's moments at both ends of the pitch. I think we had over 50 crosses tonight and 15 corners. We weren't working the goalkeeper enough so if you don't do well enough at both ends of the pitch, then you pay the price for that, and that's what we've done tonight.”

Critchley was asked if that repeated pattern worries him. “No, look, it's quite simple for me. It’s tough saying this right now, in this moment. You have to, as we always do, follow the process of going away and trying to improve and reflect on the performance, and what do we need to do better? Now, that's obvious, but the players we've got are here, and we have to continue to work with them to make them better.

“We tried to simplify the message for them tonight before the game, which was to make sure we ask questions of the defenders, put the ball in the penalty area. Well, 50-odd crosses would suggest that they were trying to do that, but we didn't do that with enough quality. So, unfortunately, you don't get the time between games to work on that on the training pitch.

“Sometimes you're relying on the players producing, and we've just got to get the personnel, the formation and the selections right going into our games to give ourselves the best chance of winning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Progress to the play-off would have earned Hearts up to £1m on top of the £5m they have already earned from Conference League participation. Critchley did not want to be drawn on whether that would impact plans for the January transfer window.

“We're all aware of what this competition and what a win tonight would have meant for the football club. You know, finances is not my domain,” he responded. “I'm here to obviously coach the team, to help us improve and get better results, but I'm fully aware of what it meant tonight, and that's on us. We haven't delivered on the pitch, and that's bitterly disappointing.”