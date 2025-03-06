Hearts have scored a heritage goal with the club’s plans for ‘Maroon Mile’ lamppost banners approved by the council this week.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The approved plans will see 15 lampposts between Haymarket and the club’s Tynecastle Park ground covered with banners to mark Hearts’ 150th anniversary last year.

The banners will be 203cm high by 76cm wide and have a 70mm pocket at the top and bottom of the banner, welded and stitched. They will be printed on both sides of flexible blockout PVC. They will remain in place for no longer than 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 15 lampost banners will be installed in Gorgie and Dalry to mark Hearts' 150th anniversary last year. | City of Edinburgh Council

The Maroon Mile heritage trail banners will be supplied by Hearts and installed by the council as requested. The trail will start at Haymarket War Memorial and work its way up to Tynecastle Park.

The banners will be placed on various lampposts located on Dalry Road, Gorgie Road, Ardmillan Terrace, McLeod Street and Newton Street.

A separate application was submitted last year for four Maroon Mile interpretation panels, which will also be included as part of the Gorgie club’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

This map shows the location of the 15 Maroon Mile Hearts banners to mark the club's 150th anniversary. | City of Edinburgh Council

The Maroon Mile is a community-led heritage project that focuses on the social, economic and sporting history of Gorgie and Dalry. As well as the heritage trail, there will also be community workshops and an oral history project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trail, created jointly with local community groups, will feature an audio walking tour, as well as the physical signage and interpretation panels. The trail will end at the Hearts Museum at their stadium, where new multimedia equipment will be deployed to share the history and heritage of the club and the area since 1874.

The project is funded by £207,339 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and is a collaboration between The Foundation of Hearts and Heart of Midlothian Football Club.