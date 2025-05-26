Hearts Scottish Cup winner signs a new deal at Tynecastle

Jamie MacDonald is staying at Riccarton

Legendary Hearts goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald is to stay with the club for another year after signing a 12-month contract extension. He will continue playing with the B team squad and helping younger keepers develop at Riccarton by passing on his vast experience.

MacDonald won the Scottish Cup with Hearts in 2012 when they famously beat Edinburgh rivals Hibs 5-1 in the final at Hampden Park. He came through the club’s youth academy and established himself as first-choice goalkeeper, but was controversially released in 2014 as they emerged from a year-long administration process.

MacDonald went on to play for Falkirk, Kilmarnock, Alloa Athletic, Raith Rovers and Greenock Morton. He returned to Hearts last summer to join their B squad in Scotland’s Lowland League. Now 39, he has signed up for another year in the fifth tier.

“I’m delighted that Jamie has decided to stay for another season with the B Team,” said Hearts B team coach Angus Beith on the official club website. “His role next season will be very similar to how it has looked across the last six months, providing cover in the goalkeeping position with the B Team, but the value that Jamie offers us goes well beyond the pitch, providing valuable guidance and leadership qualities that all of our young players are benefitting from. Having a top person like Jamie in the building, makes our environment better.”

In a statement on MacDonald, Hearts said: “The club is delighted to announce that Jamie MacDonald has penned a new one-year deal with the Hearts B Team. The Hall of Fame inductee and 2012 Scottish Cup winner returned to the Jambos last summer and featured 16 times for the Wee Jambos in the Lowland League.

“MacDonald missed much of the season due to injury but was still a presence on the training ground, passing on his experience to the likes of Jack Lyon and Lyndos Tas, alongside goalkeeping coach Ross Ballantyne. Now the 39-year-old Hearts academy graduate has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal at the club as he continues to pass on his experience to the next generation of Hearts stoppers.”

MacDonald is the second Scottish Cup-winning Hearts goalkeeper to sign a new contract in a matter of days. On Friday, first-team No.1 Craig Gordon penned a 12-month extension to play on for another year at the age of 42 following the appointment of Derek McInnes as Hearts head coach. “It’s a huge honour to continue playing with this great club,” said Gordon upon the announcement.

“Ever since I walked in the door of the old main stand in 1999 it’s all I have wanted to do. I feel fortunate to still have the opportunity to do that for another year. I took my time to come to this decision, I wanted to make sure it was right. I’m looking forward to the new season, determined to make it better than the last.

“To be part of the new era under Derek McInnes and the new management team, I’m ready to do all I can to help get this team back to where we want to be. Another season, another chance to achieve. I’m looking forward to it.”

Captain Lawrence Shankland has also been offered a new contract by Hearts but has yet to sign it.

