Hearts sell out Edinburgh derby tickets as club open extra avenue for fans to watch live

The last remaining tickets were snapped up by supporters with over 105 loyalty points for the eagerly-anticipated encounter in the race for Europe with Lee Johnson’s side.

Hearts also announced on Friday that tickets to watch the match live from the Gorgie Suite have also sold out. They are now taking bookings for the Eighteen74 bar located underneath the main stand.

Robbie Neilson’s side were 3-0 victors the last time they faced Hibs in Leith as goals from Josh Ginnelly, Lawrence Shankland and Toby Sibbick safely saw Hearts into the next round of the Scottish Cup. It was Neilson’s first victory at Easter Road as either player or manager.

Hearts fans rejoice after Toby Sibbick scored in the 3-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road in January. Picture: SNS

Hearts are undefeated in nine games against their arch-rivals but are in poor form at the moment, losing five of their last six matches in all competitions. They still sit in third place, a point ahead of Aberdeen.

