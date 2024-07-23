Hearts send another young player out on loan and explain the next step
Hearts defender Bailey Dall has joined Stirling Albion on loan in what is intended as the next step in his development. The 20-year-old left-back will spend the full campaign at Forthbank under former Tynecastle defender Alan Maybury, who manages the League Two club.
After 32 appearances and two goals for the Hearts B team last season, Dall featured in the first team’s pre-season friendlies against Yeovil Town and Tottenham Hotspur this month. He heads to Stirling to gain more first-team minutes in a competitive environment knowing there are more experiences figures in his position at Hearts.
READ MORE: James Wilson exclusive
Stephen Kingsley and Kye Rowles will compete for the left-back position alongside new signing James Penrice this season, with teenager Ethan Drysdale hoping to push through from the B team over the next couple of years. Dall needs games and will get them at Stirling.
“This is a good opportunity for Bailey. He’s performed consistently over several seasons in the Lowland League, so now it's time for the next step,” said the Hearts head coach Steven Naismith, speaking to the official club website.
“Getting those first-team minutes comes by training well with Stirling, and producing performances that keeps him in the team, allowing him to return to us next summer as a better player. It's a good challenge for him and one where we'll follow his progress closely.”
Dall is the third graduate of the Riccarton youth academy loaned out by Hearts this summer. He follows goalkeepers Harry Stone, who joined Ayr United, and Liam McFarlane, who is with East Fife.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.