Hearts send Liam McFarlane back out on loan in the SPFL

Scotland Under-21 goalkeeper set for regular football

Hearts goalkeeper Liam McFarlane today rejoined Alloa on loan following his abrupt recall to Riccarton last month. The 20-year-old has recovered from a nasty facial injury suffered on Scotland Under-21 duty and is heading back to Clackmannanshire for regular first-team football.

Alloa agreed a season-loan loan with Hearts for McFarlane in July, however six weeks later his parent club brought him back to provide cover following injuries to first-team keepers Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton. McFarlane then suffered concussion playing for Scotland Under-21s against Czechia. He is now fit again and ready to resume his loan in League One.

A statement on the official Hearts website said: “Liam McFarlane has returned to Alloa Athletic on loan. The stopper initially joined the Wasps in the summer and helped Andy Graham’s side win their first six competitive matches of the season, before returning to Tynecastle due to a number of injuries in the goalkeeping area.

“The 21-year-old Scot, who recently penned a new deal with the Jambos until 2028, now returns to the Indodrill to help Alloa achieve their objectives in League One. Good luck, Liam!”

Meanwhile, Alloa Athletic posted to their own site: “Alloa Athletic are delighted to confirm the return of loan signing Liam McFarlane from Heart of Midlothian. Before Hearts recalled the stopper to soothe an injury crisis Liam wowed with his performances for the Wasps keeping 3 clean sheets in 8 appearances and ending up tasting just one defeat against Rangers as Alloa progressed to the Premier Sports Cup Last 16. Welcome back Liam!”

Hearts keeper to help Wasps in League One promotion push

Alloa have had a decent start to their League One campaign, winning four of their opening six matches and losing two. That’s enough for them to currently sit third place and just two points behind early leaders Stenhousemuir.

McFarlane will join up with Andy Graham’s side ahead of their next league match tomorrow (Saturday, September 27). The Wasps make the long trip up to the North East coast to face Peterhead at Balmoor who currently sit eight in the table of Scotland’s third tier.

