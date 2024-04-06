Hearts set a 32-year record by beating St Mirren in Paisley as their away form continues to improve under head coach Steven Naismith. The 2-1 victory at the SMiSA Stadium was the Edinburgh club’s 10th league victory outwith Tynecastle Park, which is their most since the 1991/92 campaign.

Naismith stated last summer after taking charge that Hearts needed to improve their away record and has come good on that promise. Jorge Grant’s penalty and an own goal by Mikael Mandron gave them three points despite Olutoyosi Olusanya’s strike halving the deficit.

Last season ended with just three Premiership away wins for Hearts and Naismith is delighted with the progress in that area. “Last season was three away wins and I said earlier in the season that is mental to have that stat at Hearts,” he said. “So, to beat that and get to a more respectable number, 10 is above average and it's a good place to be. We can go away from home .and mix the game up when we need to and get points.

“I think this is probably the stereotypical game Hearts have been questioned in over the years. Can you deal with the fight? Add to that, St Mirren are going for the top six so when we take the lead, we know that they were going to go gung-ho. They did and brought more attacking players on and we had to deal with it – and I think we did. We did it without three of our most consistent players this season and we did it in terrible conditions that both teams had to play in. So for me it’s a fantastic win.”

Hearts were without top scorer Lawrence Shankland, plus midfielders Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof. They also lost Stephen Kingsley at half-time. "It was just illness with Shanks,” confirmed Naismith. “Kingsley was ill at the start of the week, then Beni, and then Shanks was the latest last night. I think there has been comment that we have been over-reliant on Shanks but today some others stepped up at the moment they needed to and saw the opportunity.

"We were asking more up front of Al [Forrest] than Kenneth, who naturally plays as a forward. Al gave us that threat in behind. Kenneth used his body and knew he was going to take a few impacts. Both of them did well and played a big part in us getting the win.

"He was feeling his hamstring a bit. He was feeling it before the game and was close to not playing. It was more a nervy thing than an actual muscle injury but he got through 45 minutes which helped.”

Asked why he reverted to a three-man defence, Naismith said he was cautious of St Mirren’s threat. “They are a team that want to put the ball in the box and they are happy to commit to the box. If we are a back four, there is more room for 'you go, I'll go' and that uncertainty. I thought we dealt with more of our defending issues really well.”

Storm Kathleen brought gale-force winds to Scotland and in Paisley that made pure football difficult. It was a day for battling and scrapping. “When you turn up here and you see it with the goal kicks and any long ball, it just gets caught in the wind so the game changes,” acknowledged Naismith.

“You need to be aware of that and you can’t overcommit. In the moments where we could bring the ball down, we did. We had more chances and could have scored, but our game management and our game understanding are the main positives from today.”

Hearts’ second goal trundled over the line through a group of bodies after Alex Cochrane’s corner. It went down as an own goal by Mandron. “I’m not sure [who is claiming it], I presume Alex Cochrane,” he said. “We actually questioned the deliveries of the team in recent weeks and it was good to see that even in tough conditions they were good.

“They got a goal where they countered on us and we just made the wrong decision. But overall, with the players out, what we asked of some of our younger players, coming to one of the toughest places you can come to and getting our 10th away win of the season. It’s all really positive.”

Hearts now face Livingston next weekend before a Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park. “Everybody will now look ahead to Livingston but everyone will want to keep their place in the team to play in the semi-final,” Naismith pointed out.

