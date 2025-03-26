Jambos are buying up seats in their thousands for the national stadium next month

Hearts have now sold more than 16,000 tickets for next month’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen. Supporters are buying up seats quickly for the match at Hampden Park on Saturday, 19 April, as the Edinburgh club prepare for their 10th national cup semi since 2012.

St Johnstone or Celtic will be the opponents in the final should they get past Aberdeen. The game will be the first Hearts-Aberdeen meeting at the national stadium since the 1996 Scottish Cup semi-final. Fans are showing their appetite for this tie in the hope that their backing can spur players into the end-of-season showpiece at Hampden on Saturday, 24 May.

Hearts’ initial allocation was 19,000 tickets and they are expected to sell all of those briefs after breaking through the 16,000 barrier. Once they reach the 19,000 mark, a small additional number of seats would be available which the club would request from Hampden. Tickets only went on sale on Tuesday morning to season ticket holders and supporters with 60 loyalty points or more. Each account registered with Hearts is entitled to buy a miximum of four seats. A general sale will take pace at 10am this Friday, with the same four-ticket limit in place.

Seats in the South Stand and North Stand are priced at £40 for adults and £20 for concessions [over-65s and under-16s]. For the West Stand, adult prices are £30 and concessions £15. Wheelchair users will pay £22 [£12 concessions] in the North Stand, £17 [£10 concessions] in the South Stand, and £12 [£10 concessions] in the West Stand.

Hearts intend to sell South Stand lower, North and West Stand B1 to B8 tickets first before then making the West Stand A block seats available as required. Then, should all of those seats sell out, the South Stand Upper section will go on sale. As is the case for all events at the national stadium now, all tickets are digital only and are distributed via the Hampden Park app. No paper tickets will be produced.

Hampden ticket instructions for Hearts fans ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final

Hearts explained the process for fans as part of a statement on their website: “After purchasing, tickets will be sent to the account holder. So, if you intend to buy tickets on someone else's behalf, using their reference number, the tickets will be linked to the email address associated with the reference number used,” it read. “We recommend all supporters check their registered email via eTickets prior to purchase.

“Please note that wheelchair user tickets cannot be purchased online. Disability Access Officer Keith Ferguson will email further detailed information on how to purchase tickets on Monday evening. Emails received by the DAO before Monday evening will not be considered as ticket applications.

“As was the case for previous trips to Hampden, the front sections of P1-P4 will be available for easy accessible seats & non-turnstile access. Tickets for these areas are available at an age-appropriate reduced rate (details to be advised) and come with a complimentary Personal Assistant ticket.

“If they wish, disabled supporters can also choose to sit in other areas available if preferred. These seats will be charged at an age-appropriate rate & come with a complimentary personal assistant ticket, however access is via turnstiles only. We reiterate that these tickets cannot be purchased online.”

For general ticketing enquiries please contact [email protected]

