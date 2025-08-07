Hearts sign a second co-operation deal as Adam Forrester heads to St Johnstone

SPFL Championship side agree a deal before their trip to the Highlands

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Forrester today completed a season-long loan move from Hearts to St Johnstone as the clubs signed a co-operation agreement. The 20-year-old defender headed to Perth and could make his Saints debut in Friday night’s Scottish Championship match against Ross County in Dingwall.

Forrester has been unable to command a regular place in Derek McInnes’ new-look Hearts team and joined St Johnstone to gain more first-team experience. Tynecastle officials agreed a co-operation deal with League Two side Spartans last month as teenage centre-back Kenzi Nair moved to Ainslie Park, and the link with Saints is the second such agreement for the Gorgie club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re very pleased to have entered a cooperation agreement with St Johnstone, which will see Adam join the club on loan,” McInnes told the Hearts website. “This is a really positive move for Adam’s development. We hope he will receive regular game time, which is crucial for him to keep developing and improving, for a side who are pushing for a league title, which will bring its own pressure and demands.”

Co-operation agreements were introduced by the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League this season to enhance the development of young players. Anyone aged 16 to 21 who is eligible for Scotland national teams can move freely between two clubs who have a co-operation agreement in place. The deal allows Hearts to recall Nair and Forrester at any time during the forthcoming season should they need them.

The Edinburgh News revealed on Tuesday that St Johnstone wanted Forrester to strengthen their right-back position after opening their Championship campaign with a 5-1 win against Partick Thistle. Talks progressed at speed thereafter. “It has moved quite quickly in the past 24 hours and I’m happy to be here. The club has a lot of ambition and I’m delighted to be part of it,” Forrester told the Perth club’s website.

“I know quite a few of the boys already. I played with Makenzie Kirk for a year or two with the B team at Hearts and I got to know Jason Holt recently. The League Cup went well for the club and it was a very positive result against Partick Thistle in the first game of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Hearts transfer deals leave players needing SPFL game time

“I actually watched the highlights of that match and there were plenty of chances created. Hopefully I can add to that now. I remember coming to McDiarmid Park and it was always a tough place to come. I’ll always give 100 per cent, I’ll always give my best. I pride myself on defending well but I’ll be looking to get forward and contribute at that end of the pitch too.”

Forrester made 34 appearances for Hearts last term after breaking into the senior side in September during Liam Fox’s first spell as interim head coach. Since McInnes took charge in May, nine new signings have arrived, including Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink from Valerenga.

Forrester played only 45 minutes across Hearts’ four Premier Sports Cup games last month, and was not involved in Monday night’s opening Premiership win against Aberdeen. Management at Riccarton recognised that the youngster needs more first-team experience and expect him to be tested as St Johnstone compete for promotion back to the Premiership.