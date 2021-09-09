Hearts sign ex-Rangers 'goalscoring midfielder' to pro-contract after impressing John Rankin

Callum Sandilands impressed John Rankin during his trial. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

The 16-year-old joins after a successful trial period following his release from Rangers.

Under-18s boss John Rankin has been impressed with the midfielder’s attitude, as well as his technical qualities.

“Callum first came in on trial back in June and really impressed us,” Rankin told the Hearts website.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s a goalscoring midfielder who brings so much energy to the team and he can also play in a number of positions across midfield.

“He’s got good vision and technical ability and, equally as important, has a fantastic attitude.

"I believe Hearts is the perfect place for him to continue his development and I look forward to seeing him progress over the coming months and years.”

Meanwhile, fellow new boy Barrie McKay is likely to be involved in the Edinburgh derby at the weekend, but only from the bench.

Manager Robbie Neilson has been impressed with how well he has done in training this week.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.