Hearts sign ex-Rangers 'goalscoring midfielder' to pro-contract after impressing John Rankin
Hearts have completed the signing of teenager Callum Sandilands to a pro-contract.
The 16-year-old joins after a successful trial period following his release from Rangers.
Under-18s boss John Rankin has been impressed with the midfielder’s attitude, as well as his technical qualities.
“Callum first came in on trial back in June and really impressed us,” Rankin told the Hearts website.
“He’s a goalscoring midfielder who brings so much energy to the team and he can also play in a number of positions across midfield.
“He’s got good vision and technical ability and, equally as important, has a fantastic attitude.
"I believe Hearts is the perfect place for him to continue his development and I look forward to seeing him progress over the coming months and years.”
Meanwhile, fellow new boy Barrie McKay is likely to be involved in the Edinburgh derby at the weekend, but only from the bench.
Manager Robbie Neilson has been impressed with how well he has done in training this week.