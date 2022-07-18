The 19-year-old striker joins Hearts' B side after a trial period at Riccarton under the watchful eye of of Steven Naismith.

Ferguson graduated from Celtic Under-18s in 2021 and was part of their B team squad last term, but an injury issue forced him to drop down the leagues and he joined Dundee-based Midlands League side Lochee United in March until the end of last season.

Stoke City were linked with a move for him at that time, but Ferguson now returns to the professional ranks and he readies himself for Hearts' maiden Lowland League campaign.

Ferguson is a versatile attacker who can operate at centre-forward or as a second striker. He has played out wide in the past but is most comfortable through the middle as a traditional No 9.

Hearts B Head Coach Steven Naismith said: “Jaden’s got real instincts as a forward. He has a sharpness in the box, along with being a really good finisher.

“He’s very powerful and got a lot qualities suited to leading the line. That’s why he’s earned this contract.

“It didn’t play out at Celtic the way Jaden hoped, but I think he’s learned a lot. He’s shown a great attitude along with a willingness to get better and improve."Ferguson said: “I’m over the moon to get this done. I was out of the game for a long time and it’s great to be back in full-time football.“Naisy’s been excellent with me. I know I’m going to learn a lot with him. The lads have all been top notch with me.”

