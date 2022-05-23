Hearts signing target Alan Forrest 'better than Celtic star James Forrest'

The 25-year-old winger is out of contract at Livingston this summer with Dundee United and the Gorgie club keen to lure him along the M8 for next season.

Forrest, who had the option to join St Johnstone in January, scored seven goals during this past campaign.

It was his second successful season in Scottish football’s top flight after his move from Ayr United to the Tony Macaroni Arena in the summer of 2020.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Forrest is out of contract and wanted by Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

With Livi boss David Martindale resigning to losing him, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is keen to land him on a free transfer ahead of the club’s return to pre-season.

He wantz to strengthen the Hearts squad in attack for the European campaign to come and the club have been in talks with the player’s agent.

McCall not only reckons that the Livingston man could strengthen the Hearts squad, he also thinks the winger is a better player than his older brother James, who has made more than 400 appearances for Celtic.

McCall said on BBC Sportsound: "I know he knows this – they're light in the forward areas.

"And the good news for Hearts fans is if they manage to pull off Shankland and Forrest then they'll improve in that area no end. So I do think they're light in the forward areas."