Hearts are preparing to accelerate their summer recruitment and hope to have at least one new signing agreed before the end of the month. Tynecastle officials have identified priority positions and are now pushing forward as they negotiate with players and agents.

They plan to have a new face travelling with them when they depart for a week-long training camp in Spain on Friday, June 30. Should that fail to transpire, they would be confident of welcoming a signing to their team hotel on the Costa Del Sol in the first week of July.

After confirming their management team of technical director Steven Naismith, head coach Frankie McAvoy and first-team coach Gordon Forrest, the Edinburgh club are now working to strengthen their senior squad. There are expected to be a number of incomings and some outgoings, giving the team a different complexion for August’s Premiership kick-off.

Hearts need a centre-back, a right-back and a wide player in the first instance. Defender Craig Halkett is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and isn’t expected to be fully fit until after the summer, whilst James Hill has returned to parent club Bournemouth. Full-back Michael Smith and winger Gary Mackay-Steven were released in May and need replaced.

Hearts could also be in the market for a pacy forward. Josh Ginnelly’s contract at Tynecastle Park expired on May 31 and he is now a free agent. Hearts offered him a new deal but he also has several options in England, with three EFL Championship clubs and others in League One coveting his signature. He is currently deliberating over a final decision on his future.