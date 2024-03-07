Hearts star reveals extent of injury blow after 'hamstring tear' as he sends comeback message
Calem Nieuwenhof hopes to return stronger after a hamstring tear which is set to keep him out for a couple of Hearts matches.
The Australian midfielder has been tipped to make an Australian national team squad soon by head coach Steven Naismith as he enjoys a Gorgie form surge. According to FTBL, 'scans on Wednesday revealed a small hamstring tear which looks set to rule him out of action for around three weeks.' That will keep him out of the Scottish Cup clash with Morton next week.
It would also mean he misses the Premiership match with Ross County. A return on March 30th has been targeted against Kilmarnock but it will mean there will be no Socceroos call-up this month. For now, Nieuwenhof is focused on continuing to enjoy Hearts life after adapting following a move from Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League last summer.
He said: “I’ve been playing heaps (28 appearances in all competitions) and there’s still a lot to play for. I just want to keep putting in good performances and helping the team out for the rest of the season.
“It took a little a while to adapt - it’s my first time living away from home and it’s a big adjustment. In terms of football, it’s a very different style to Australia. It’s a lot quicker and more physical and that takes time to get used to. I think I’ve learned that over the course of this season. I think I’m starting to hit my stride now with consistent minutes and performances.
“There’s more scrutiny over here but I always try and block out any external noise and focus on what I can do to improve. I take all the advice I can from the coaches and teammates, their opinions mean a lot to me.”