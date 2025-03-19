The rising star at Hearts has heaped praise on a key man behind the scenes at the club.

Adam Forrester has been left made up by his rise from the Hearts ‘B’ team to Scotland contention - and there’s a key man behind it all.

The right-back has been called into the latest Scotland U21s squad alongside Jambos pair Liam McFarlane and Finlay Pollock, for clashes with Republic of Ireland and Iceland. It marks another fine moment in what has been a memorable season for the club academy product, who has moved from the ‘B’ team to senior side at Tynecastle.

Liam Fox handed him his debut after working with him in the club’s Lowland League side and he has remained in the fold around Neil Critchley’s side. Sporting director Graeme Jones, formerly of the SFA, was the man to break the news to Forrester.

Rising fast

It’s a long way away from matches at some character building venues in the fifth tier of Scottish football not too long ago. He told the Evening News after Hearts’ 2-0 win versus Ross County at Tynecastle: “I’ve had some of the not-so-best places I've played my football! That was probably less than a year ago, and now you're playing on Saturday in a sold-out crowd.

“It was a pretty exciting week, personally, and obviously the win. Yeah, it started off the Wednesday I think it was, when I got the news that I'd be in the 21s, so that was a good feeling. Then to come and get three points, it was a good week topped off.

“I found out on the Tuesday. Graeme Jones, he kind of gave me an incline that I'd expect some good news the next day, then I just woke up when I was in the squad on my phone. It's my first proper call-up, I think I had one training game with them, maybe U15s, U16s, but it never led to anything, so this will be my first proper call-up.

“It's obviously different, there's boys there that have been throughout Scotland, like their full youth system, but to me it'll be different and it'll be a good experience.”

Fox in the camp

Much of the praise Forrester has is for coach Fox, who handed him his big Gorgie break. With James Wilson now in the senior Scotland squad, there’s been time for reflection. He added: “It’s mental. Only a few months ago we were in the Lowland League but to come here in front of a big crowd and stuff, it's a good feeling for both of us. So we're just taking it in our stride and enjoying it.

“It is a big jump, but I just try and take it in my stride and enjoy every experience I get and every chance I get to try and improve myself and express myself. Liam Fox has been massive. He made me the captain of the B team, and he had a style of playing and I enjoyed playing in that.

“When he got the job on an interim basis, he gave me the opportunity to go play, and ever since then I've stayed around the squad and I've enjoyed it. He's been amazing since the new gaffer’s came in as well. Just to have around the background and stuff, he's been massive. In case I have any questions or whatever, I can always go to him.”