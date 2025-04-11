Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hearts exit is on the horizon and has been confirmed ahead of the summer.

Neil Critchley has confirmed that Gerald Taylor is on his way out of Hearts come the end of his loan.

The Costa Rican started brightly at Tynecastle following his switch from Liga FPD club Deportivo Saprissa. However, injuries have hampered his progress at the club and he is currently out with a knee problem, having played 13 times in maroon.

There is an option Hearts can activate that would allow them to sign the right-back at the end of his temporary stint. With Adam Forrester the current player holding down right back and Christian Borchgrevink arriving from Valerenga in the summer, Taylor will not become a permanent Hearts player.

Hearts exit on the horizon

Critchley said ahead of their Premiership top six decider with Motherwell: “So we won't be taking up Gerald's option at the end of this season. He's still with us now. We're still hopeful he'll be able to play between now and the end of the season. But that means that, yeah, Gerald, we've informed him that his option won't be. We won't be taking that for next season.

“He has been really unfortunate. When I came in, he was injured. He had a significant injury, which I think was late September. I came in October, and then he got fit. It was just end of December, really early in January. So he had a good few months out. Come back, he's had some minutes, played some games, and then gets injured again with another quite significant injury on international duty. So it's been a really stopped start. It's not easy. And when you're adapting to a new country and new culture, you need to be playing games to speed that process up. And Gerald's unfortunately not had that.

New recruit impressed

The head coach is also excited by what Borchgrevink will bring heading into next season, when he will join Hearts. Critchley added: “It’s someone who we have obviously been analysing and assessing for quite a period of time. We want a competitive squad and we want to try and always improve the team. We think Christian, at the age of 25, has got his best years in front of him.

“He's captain of a big club. He's got obvious leadership qualities.He's the right type of character we want to bring to this football club, as well as his ability. We want best for best to improve the standard of the group all the time. We think Christian will bring that to the club.

“Adam knows the situation. We've spoken to him numerous times. Dan Oyegoke left in January. Gerald's here at the moment. Adam's got the shirt. He's the number one choice. You need players in every position and you need players to be competing. That's no different. We've been open and transparent with Adam. He knows where he stands in the group. In this moment in time, he's got the shirt and playing extremely well. As with every position, you need people to be able to challenge you.”