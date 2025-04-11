Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Motherwell boss has fielded questions on Hearts in his pre match press conference.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell manager Michael Wimmer know Hearts perhaps hold higher expectations - but he doesn’t expect pressure to be a factor in Saturday’s top six decider.

The Jambos head to Fir Park knowing a win is needed to secure a spot in the top half. Currently sixth, Motherwell will leap above them with a home win while a draw could open the door for St Mirren to get into the top six if they get the better of Ross County. All three sides lost last weekend to set up a matchday 33 shootout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wimmer was asked in his presser about whether all the pressure is on Hearts heading into the weekend as the biggest club of the three. The German, who was at the defeat to Dundee United last weekend, rejected that notion.

Motherwell boss tackles Hearts expectation

He said: “I think every team has the pressure, but we have the pressure also to get points. Each game is very, very tight, each game is very, very tough. As you saw last weekend, also with Hearts, each game is so, so tight and small things deciding the games. It's pressure, I think, for each team. I don't think Celtic have it, but each other team has pressure. It's football, we all have pressure.

“I don't think they'll come here nervous. Their expectations are perhaps a little bit higher, but we also want points. I think it will be hopefully a tough game, hopefully a big challenge, hopefully an interesting game for the spectators. In the end, the team who will reach the top six will have deserved it. I think the table is so tight, you can't rest. If you see last weekend's results, you didn't expect. You can't take a rest. You have to be always on the front foot, because we need points. Of course, perhaps they are disappointed, but I don't want to think about the situation. We have the game and we have the chance and we want to use the chance. If not, then perhaps we can speak on Saturday about it.”

Exciting battle

Wimmer added: “I feel happy. I feel happy that we have the chance to win the race to the top six, that we have the chance to reach the top six. I'm very happy and I'm looking forward to this game. If St Mirren also wins, we have no chance to go into the top six, but points are so important. I agree, it's also important to stay in the league and this is also very, very important for me to have a secure situation. It's always easier if the pressure is not so high, instead of this kind of pressure. It's not always the case, but it is the case this season that whoever is left in the bottom six, every one of them will be playing to avoid relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That makes it all the more important to reach the top six. But this is similar, for example, to Austria. If the smaller clubs reach the top six, you have security and you can plan your next season without pressure. You can do it. It's a perfect situation. Of course, everybody tries to reach this. But if not, then life goes on and you have to keep working to get to the next point in the other games. Now it's only important this game and I'm really looking forward to this game. I think our spectators, our fans will support us. They also deserve a good result. It was two away games, they travelled a lot and we didn't get the results. So, as I said before, it's a perfect game.”