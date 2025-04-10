Falkirk are closing in on the Championship title and a return to the top flight (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

Here is how things stand across all four divisions of the SPFL as we race towards the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

There is just one round of regular season fixtures remaining in the Scottish Premiership season followed up five rounds of post split fixtures.

Meanwhile, in the other three SPFL divisions they have just four rounds of regular season fixtures left followed by the play-offs. Ahead of those matches, we’ve taken a look at the lay of the land across the country and how all four divisions are shaping up as the finish line of the 2024/25 season approaches.

Here are how the 42 clubs across the SPFL are sitting in their respective leagues and what they are competing for in the final weeks of the campaign:

Scottish Premiership

Only Celtic or Rangers can still mathematically win the Scottish Premiership title and the reigning champions could get their hands on the trophy this weekend if they beat Kilmarnock and their arch rivals lose to Aberdeen. With 18 points for each team still to play for it is likely that Celtic will finish the season first and Rangers in second.

Hibs, Aberdeen and Dundee United have secured their places in the top six but with Rangers having a 15 point lead over the Easter Road side going into this weekend it looks likes finishing above third is out of reach for anyone other than the Old Firm. If Celtic win the Scottish Cup then third place will bring with it guaranteed league phase European football next season and David Gray’s side currently have a one point lead over Aberdeen going into the final weekend of regular season fixtures.

St Johnstone, Dundee, Ross County and Kilmarnock will be in the bottom six and will be joined by two of Hearts, Motherwell and St Mirren as the final top six place goes down to the wire this weekend with the Jambos having their fate in their own hands. Motherwell require a win and for St Mirren to not win while the Buddies need Hearts to slip up and to beat Ross County.

As for the relegation places, those are still very much in contention. St Johnstone are five points adrift at the bottom while second bottom Dundee are just one point behind both Ross County and Kilmarnock.

Scottish Championship

There are just four rounds of fixtures remaining in the second tier and Falkirk have an eight point lead over second placed Livingston. The title isn’t in the Bairns’ hands yet but they can wrap it up this weekend if they win and other results go their way.

Livingston are guaranteed a place in the play-offs if they don’t win the title, as are Scott Brown’s Ayr United. If Falkirk wrap up the title then they will both look to secure the spot as runners-up and one less play-off tie to content with.

Partick Thistle currently sit fourth in the final play-off place with a three point advantage on fifth place Raith Rovers. Greenock Morton are four points behind the Kirkcaldy club and still have an outside chance of sneaking into the play-offs.

Queen’s Park, Hamilton Accies, Dunfermline Athletic and Airdrieonians sit seventh to tenth in the league with six points separating the Spiders in seventh and the Diamonds at the bottom. That means it’s very much all still to play for in the final rounds of matches as those clubs aim to avoid automatic relegation first of all and then look to stay away from ninth play and the League One play-offs.

Scottish League One

Arbroath have one hand on the League One title with four rounds of fixtures remaining. They have an 11 point lead over second placed Cove Rangers so need just one win from their remaining matches to secure the title.

As it stands, no side is currently guaranteed a place in the play-offs other than the Red Lichties if they were to blow that advantage. Cove, along with Stenhousemuir and Queen of the South, occupy second to fourth places with the Aberdeen side and the Warriors both on 49 points and the Doonhammers four points behind them on 45.

Sitting just outside the play-offs, one point behind Queens, are Alloa Athletic while Montrose could still mathematically sneak into fourth spot. Kelty Hearts’ find themselves too far away from fourth to realistically close that gap but are not totally safe just yet.

The Fife club are only four points above second bottom Annan Athletic with Inverness CT sandwiched in-between them. Dumbarton were the first SPFL side confirmed to be relegated last weekend and will finish bottom of League One this season.

Scottish League Two

League Two Leaders Peterhead are four points ahead of second placed East Fife and eight points ahead of third placed Edinburgh City. They still have work to do but the title is theirs to lose.

Similarly to League one, only the top side are currently guaranteed a play-off place but East Fife have a ten point lead over fifth placed Spartans with just 12 points to play for so the Methil club will almost certainly have their shot at going up while Edinburgh City with a six point lead over their capital rivals will also be expected to secure a play-of spot.

Elgin City currently occupy fourth place with a three point lead on Spartans while Stirling Albion are just two points behind them and Stranraer can still mathematically finish fourth but have their work cut out to do so. They also have a ten point advantage over bottom side Bonnyrigg Rose so are close to securing their safety.

The Midlothian club are six points adrift at the foot of the table with Forfar Athletic sitting second bottom. Clyde are then three points ahead of Forfar so are also close to securing their own safety.

Highland/Lowland League

East Kilbride have won the Lowland League so will be in the pyramid play-off against the winners of the Highland League. They are expected to face Brora Rangers who are top of the Highland League going into the final round of matches this weekend.

They are level on points with second place Brechin City but have a huge goal difference advantage. The Angus club would need to better Brora’s result to overtake them but given the leaders face bottom side Rothes at home the odds are massively in their favour.