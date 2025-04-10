Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a new key SPFL date for Hearts and Hibs fans to put in the diary ahead of next season.

The SPFL have announced when clubs will find out their fixtures for the 25/26 season.

There is already preparation underway for the next campaign but both Hearts and Hibs have so much to play for in the present. A 2-0 win for David Gray’s side at Rangers has fuelled belief that third can be clinched by Hibs, sparking hopes of European league phase football.

Hearts meanwhile are going to a final day decider to see if they make the top six in the Premiership. They meet Motherwell, a point behind them in the division, and must win to ensure they finish in the top half. A draw could be enough but only if St Mirren don’t beat Ross County.

Key dates for SPFL season 25/26

In terms of next season, The Premiership, Championship, League 1 and League 2 will all begin on the weekend of August 1-3. May 16/17 will bring the end of the top flight campaign while Championship, League 1 and League 2 clubs will finish their regular seasons on the first weekend in May, before play-offs begin

The expanded UEFA club competitions through the league phase puts “additional pressure on the domestic calendar.” As a result, there is no winter break scheduled for next campaign. The Premier Sports Cup group stage will start on the weekend of July 12/13, with the final scheduled for Sunday December 14. The quarter-finals will be played on a weekend.

Fans will discover what the calendar looks like in a domestic sense on Friday, June 20th, at 9am. SPFL Chief Operating Officer Calum Beattie said earlier this year: “We are only just into the second half of the season across the four divisions and there is so much to look forward to in the remaining months of season 2024/25.

“However, we are well aware that clubs and supporters need to plan ahead. We are therefore pleased to be able to confirm start and end dates for season 2025/26, as well as the full schedule for the Premier Sports Cup. We will again have five clubs competing in UEFA club competitions in season 2025/26 and, of course, we are all hoping that next season ends with Scotland’s participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Key Premiership dates

Fixture round 1 - Weekend of August 2/3, 2025

Fixture round 33 - Weekend of April 11/12, 2026

Fixture round 38 - Weekend of May 16/17, 2026

Premiership play-off final - Thursday May 21 & Sunday May 24, 2026

Key Premier Sports cup dates

Group stage - MD1: Weekend of July 12/13, 2025MD2: Midweek of July 15/16, 2025MD3: Weekend of July 19/20, 2025MD4: Midweek of July 22/23, 2025MD5: Weekend of July 26/27, 2025

Second round - Weekend of August 16/17, 2025

Quarter-finals - Weekend of September 20/21, 2025

Semi-finals - Weekend of November 1/2, 2025

Final - Sunday December 14, 2025