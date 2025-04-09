Hearts head coach Neil Critchley (L) and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers | SNS Group

What are Hearts' chances of landing a top six finish as they prepare for their final game before the Premiership split?

A tense and nervy afternoon lies in wait for Neil Critchley and his Hearts squad as they set their focus on Saturday’s visit to Motherwell.

Both sides are firmly in the race for the top six ahead of the final fixtures before the Premiership split takes place - and it is Hearts that sit on the right side of the dotted line before their Fir Park visit. Despite Sunday’s home defeat against Dundee United, Critchley’s men are sat in sixth place with 39 points from their 32 games and hold a one-point advantage on Saturday’s hosts and St Mirren.

The latter of that trio face a home game against a Ross County side that need a win to ensure they don’t slip into the relegation play-off place - but their recent run of form does not exactly inspire confidence after they claimed just one win in their previous five Premiership fixtures. So who is most likely to win the battle for the final top six spot as all focus turns towards Saturday afternoon?

What does each Hearts, Motherwell and St Mirren need to secure a top six place?

It is a simple equation for Hearts as they know a win at Motherwell will see them secure a top six spot ahead of the split. However, a draw could even be enough if St Mirren fail to pick up maximum points in their home game with Ross County. A defeat at Fir Park would see Motherwell leapfrog Neil Critchley’s side into the top six - although the Steelmen would only land a top half finish if St Mirren don’t take all three points in their final pre-split fixture. The Buddies can land sixth place if they beat Ross County and Hearts fail to earn maximum points from their visit to Motherwell. There is an almost impossible scenario that would see Motherwell leapfrop both Hearts and St Mirren - but that would only come to pass if the Steelmen and the Buddles both claim wins and there is a ten-goal swing in favour of Michael Wimmer’s side.

What has Neil Critchley said about Motherwell v Hearts?

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley knows a win over Motherwell this weekend wil secure a place in the top six of the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Speaking after the weekend defeat against Dundee United, the Hearts head coach said: “It's a great game, isn't it? It's exciting. The positive thing is it's in our favour. We're not relying on other results. We know if we go there and win, then it's job done. It's still in our hands and we have to use that as a positive. If we play like we did today, with a little bit of better quality, then that'll give us a good chance.”

Who are favourites to secure a top six place?

Given the scenario and their current league position, it is not a surprise to see Hearts are rated as 1/2 favourites to land the final place in the top six ahead of the split. St Mirren are rated at 2/1 ahead of their home game with Ross County and Motherwell are priced as 7/1 outsiders.

