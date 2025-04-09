Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motherwell have received a major boost as they prepare to host Premiership rivals Hearts on Saturday afternoon.

Hearts face a date with destiny when they visit Motherwell on Saturday afternoon as the top six rivals go head-to-head at Fir Park.

As it stands, Neil Critchley’s men occupy the final top six spot ahead of the final fixture before the Premiership split takes place. A win against the Steelmen would secure a top six place for Hearts and keep their slim European hopes alive - although qualification for Europe could still be secured via the Scottish Cup. However, a loss or a draw against Michael Wimmer’s side could allow either Saturday’s hosts or St Mirren to leapfrog Hearts in the table.

Motherwell have confirmed they have received a major boost ahead of a decisive meeting at Fir Park after they confirmed defender Kofi Balmer will be available to feature after the red card he received in Saturday’s defeat at Kilmarnock was rescinded. The former Crystal Palace was initially cautioned by on-field official Matthew MacDermid after catching Killie’s Fraser Murray - but the decision was upgraded to a red card following a review that was instructed by VAR official Andrew Dallas.

However, Motherwell’s appeal has proven successful and the centre-back will be available to face Hearts this weekend. The Fir Park club have revealed their delight over the decision but expressed several concerns over the use of VAR, citing another example where they felt they fell foul of a major call.

What did Motherwell say about the decision to rescind Kofi Balmer’s red card?

Referee Matthew MacDermaid checks the VAR monitor before sending off Motherwell's Kofi Balmer during the match against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

A lengthy statement released on the club’s official website read: “We can confirm that Kofi Balmer’s red card has been rescinded, and the defender is available to face Hearts on Saturday. The club are delighted that the correct decision has eventually been reached. However, this doesn’t get away from the fact Motherwell played with ten men for over 75 minutes in an important fixture just prior to the split. This is the second time this season the club has had to go through the time, effort and expenditure to appeal a red card decision.

“We have concerns that VAR felt that this was an obvious refereeing error in the first place. Again, the on-field review has come out with the wrong outcome. We spend a significant six-figure sum each season towards the running costs of VAR at the stadium. There have been eight instances so far this season where Motherwell have been directly impacted by what has subsequently been deemed an incorrect referee or VAR decision.

This was as recent as last week when a tackle on Andy Halliday went unpunished, and the SFA’s KMI panel viewed it as a unanimous red card. These continued errors throughout the season, for all clubs, will have a direct impact on where teams will finish in the final standings, which obviously determines finances for each club. We hope that with the financial commitment put on the club to use VAR, combined with the frustration our fans get from the game due to the intervention from VAR, we see significant improvement in its implementation going forward.”