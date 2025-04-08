Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Hearts academy graduate has penned a new deal with his current club.

Hearts are set for a reunion with a former academy product after Championship leaders and promotion favourites Falkirk confirmed news of a contract extension for forward Gary Oliver.

The 29-year-old broke through the Hearts academy setup before making his senior debut in a League Cup tie against Raith Rovers in August 2013 before he was handed a league debut as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat against Inverness Caledonian Thistle just four days later. Hearts suffered relegation into the Championship during his first season in the senior setup and he scored his first and only first-team goal in a 4-0 win against Raith almost 12 months after his senior bow.

However, an ankle injury hampered his attempts to become a first-team regular and he spent time out on loan at Stenhousemuir in a bid to regain full fitness. Oliver’s time with Hearts came to an end in the summer of 2015 as he joined Queen of the South and his next seven seasons would see the attacker bounce between the Dumfries outfit and Greenock Morton before joining Falkirk from the latter in June 2022.

After helping the Bairns to the League One title last season, Oliver is well on his way to consecutive promotions after producing a number of impressive performances to help John McGlynn’s men move to within touching distance of a first season in the Premiership since 2010. Saturday’s 5-0 hammering of Greenock Morton has taken the Bairns eight points clear at the top of the table with just four games remaining in the season. There was further good news for McGlynn when he confirmed he had triggered an option in Oliver’s contract that will see the 29-year-old remain with the club for another season.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “It’s more good news regarding contract extensions as Gary Oliver has signed a new contract. Gary has been excellent this season and triggered an extension in his existing contract which will keep him at Falkirk for another year. We’re delighted that Gary has done that and that we will continue working with him for another year. He’s certainly shown his worth this season and certainly deserves the new deal he’s now on. The way he plays is very much the way the team is set up to play and he’s very much been a big part of things this season. Well done to Gary and we’re delighted to be working with him going forward.”

Oliver and his Falkirk team-mates can take a step closer to promotion and a reunion with Hearts by claiming a win at Scott Brown’s Ayr United on Friday .

